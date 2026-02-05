Nurse Shot Dead Outside Health Centre In MP's Sagar, Hunt On For Assailant

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNurse Shot Dead Outside Health Centre In MP's Sagar, Hunt On For Assailant

Police are investigating, analysing CCTV footage, questioning witnesses, and seeking a motive for the attack that has shocked the community.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

A staff nurse was shot dead outside the Shahgarh Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sagar district on Wednesday, triggering shock and concern among local health workers and residents.

The victim was identified as Deepshikha Chadhar, a nurse posted at the Shahgarh CHC and a resident of Patan in Jabalpur district. Officials said she was attacked at the gate of the hospital and died on the spot.

Shot While Crossing The Road

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Mamta Tiwari said Chadhar was living nearby with two other nurses. The shooting occurred as she was crossing the road close to the health centre premises.

Police said an unidentified assailant opened fire at her near the hospital entrance before fleeing the scene. No immediate motive has been established.

CCTV Footage Under Scrutiny

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot, secured the area and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Senior officers said CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding locations is being analysed to trace the attacker.

Investigators are also questioning eyewitnesses and residents in the area as part of the probe. Police said further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
