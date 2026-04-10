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HomeCitiesMP News: Toddler Falls Into 60-Foot Borewell In Ujjain; Rescue Operation Underway

MP News: Toddler Falls Into 60-Foot Borewell In Ujjain; Rescue Operation Underway

A 2.5-year-old child fell into a 60-foot borewell in Ujjain's Bhagirath. Oxygen is being supplied to the child via a pipe. Rescue operation is underway.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Child fell into a 60-foot borewell while playing.
  • Oxygen supplied, child monitored by camera.
  • Multi-agency rescue teams dig parallel pit.
  • Family recently arrived from Rajasthan.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child fell into a deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, triggering an urgent multi-agency rescue operation late Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil, around 75 km from Ujjain, where the child reportedly slipped into the open borewell while playing near a field.

Child Trapped At 60 Feet Depth

According to police officials, the child is stuck at a depth of nearly 60 feet inside the narrow borewell, which reportedly contains water at the bottom.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mahendra Singh Parmar said authorities received information about the incident between 7 pm and 7:30 pm, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot.

"A pipe has been inserted into the borewell to supply oxygen to the child. His movements are being monitored with a camera," he said.

Rescue Teams Mobilised

A large-scale rescue effort is underway involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration. Heavy machinery, including JCB and Poklen machines, has been deployed to dig a parallel pit to safely reach the child.

District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma are overseeing the operation on the ground.

Officials said the rescue work is progressing rapidly under challenging conditions due to the narrow diameter of the borewell.

Family From Rajasthan

The child has been identified as Bhagirath, son of Praveen Dewasi, a shepherd who had recently arrived in the area from Rajasthan’s Pali district for grazing livestock.

According to officials, the family had been staying about a kilometre away from the village. At the time of the incident, the child was playing near the field while family members were tending to their sheep nearby.

Authorities are continuing efforts round-the-clock, supplying oxygen and closely monitoring the child’s condition through a camera.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by open and unprotected borewells, as rescue teams race against time to bring the child to safety.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the child fall into the borewell?

The child fell into a borewell in Jhalaria village, Badnagar tehsil, Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh.

How deep is the child stuck in the borewell?

The child is reportedly stuck at a depth of nearly 60 feet inside the narrow borewell.

What measures are being taken to help the child?

Oxygen is being supplied through a pipe, and the child's movements are monitored with a camera. Rescue teams are also digging a parallel pit.

Where is the child's family from?

The child's family are shepherds who had recently arrived in the area from Pali district in Rajasthan.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh MP News UJJAIN
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