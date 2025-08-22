Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMP: Newly-Married Couple Found Dead In River With Legs Tied In Shivpuri, Suicide Suspected

MP: Newly-Married Couple Found Dead In River With Legs Tied In Shivpuri, Suicide Suspected

A newly-married couple, Aman Prajapati and Savita Jatav, were found dead in a Madhya Pradesh river with their legs tied together. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shivpuri, Aug 22 (PTI) A newly-married couple was found dead in a river with their legs tied using a scarf in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Aman Prajapati (24) from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Savita Jatav (20), a local resident, Amola police station house officer Anshul Gupta told reporters.

"A motorcycle was found on Wednesday on the Sindh river bridge at the Amola Ghat. A probe was launched and it came to light that the vehicle belonged to Prajapati. His father later lodged a missing person complaint, following which police kept the area under watch," he said.

On Friday afternoon, the bodies were spotted nearly two km away from the bridge, he added.

"One each leg of the two deceased was tied together with a scarf. It appears to be a case suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Gupta said.

Prajapati and Jatav got married at a temple on August 13. His family was unaware of his relationship with her. He was a private sector employee in Jabalpur district where the two met each other and fell in love.

On August 19, Jatav reached Jhansi, and the next day both of them allegedly jumped into the Sindh river.

Police said a case has been registered and a probe was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to their death. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh MP News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
PM Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug 29-Sep 1 For Key Summits: Check Details
India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget