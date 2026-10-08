Minor Girl Found Beheaded In MP Forest, Supsect Boyfriend Dies While Fleeing

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and beheaded by her boyfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on September 30, but the youth suspected of killing her died in a road accident while fleeing the area shortly afterwards, police said.

The girl's body was recovered from a forested area in Biaora on Tuesday, seven days after she went missing. Police said her skull was found about 50 feet away from the torso.

The youth, identified as Ankit Malviya, allegedly took the girl into the forest after she travelled from Karedi to Rajgarh to meet him. Following an argument, Malviya allegedly killed her with a saw and later called his cousin to inform him about the incident, police said, reported The Times of India.

Girl Went Missing After Travelling To Meet Boyfriend

Rajgarh SP Amit Tolani said the investigation had established that the two were in a relationship and that the girl had been murdered. Malviya, who was suspected of killing her, died in a road accident soon after the incident.

The girl lived with her maternal uncle in Karedi village and was reported missing at Rajgarh Kotwali police station on September 30. Police subsequently began tracing her movements and examined CCTV footage from the area.

The footage showed the girl travelling towards Shamsherpura on a motorcycle with Malviya, a resident of Jamonia Ganesh village. Police said Malviya worked at a factory in Pithampur and had allegedly been in contact with the girl for around two years.

According to police, Malviya had asked the girl to meet him on September 30. She travelled by bus from Karedi to Rajgarh, where she met him before the two continued towards Biaora on his motorcycle.

Police Recover Body From Forest

Police suspect the two entered a forested area where an argument broke out. Malviya allegedly attacked the girl and severed her neck with a saw.

After the alleged killing, Malviya reportedly called his cousin and told him what had happened. Police said he also allegedly attempted suicide before leaving the forest.

Investigators found that Malviya had spoken to his cousin several times around the time of the incident. The call records led police to question the cousin, who allegedly told them about the information he had received from Malviya.

While leaving the forest on his motorcycle, Malviya collided with a truck and died at the scene, police said.

Acting on the cousin's information, police searched the forest and recovered the girl's remains on Tuesday. Her body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Police said her skull had decomposed to a skeletal state and was found around 50 feet from the torso.

A saw was recovered near the body, while police also found a rope noose hanging from a tree at the site.

Motive Yet To Be Established

Police said the investigation indicates that the girl was murdered and that Malviya was allegedly responsible. However, the exact motive behind the killing remains unclear.

"Yes, there was a noose at the spot. We are trying to ascertain the actual reason behind the incident. The two were in a relationship," SP Tolani said.

Police said the relationship between the two had been established, but investigators were still trying to determine what led to the alleged killing.