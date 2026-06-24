Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress alleges CM Yadav's family acquired significant land post-2023.

BJP dismisses land scam allegations as baseless political attack.

BJP cites CM's unchanged land holdings pre-Master Plan.

Bhopal, Jun 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed the land scam allegations against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as "baseless", saying whenever the state has a CM from the backward class, the Congress attempts to weaken him.

Referring to a report in the Indian Express that claimed Yadav and his family members purchased huge land parcels after the latter became the chief minister, state Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the matter.

Khandelwal in a video message late Tuesday night said the allegations levelled by the Congress against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are "completely baseless." Claiming that this was done in an attempt to create confusion, he said, "I believe there is absolutely no truth in this." "The Congress is targeting an OBC chief minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a chief minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them," Khandelwal charged.

According to the nomination filed by CM Yadav in 2023, he owns 17 acres of land, which has remained unchanged even as of 2026, Khandelwal pointed out.

Additionally, there has been no change in the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of the CM's wife, Seema Yadav, the BJP leader said. He also mentioned that the 16 acres owned by the CM's son, Vaibhav Yadav, before 2023, has not increased since he assumed office.

“All of this land has been in his name since before the implementation of the Master Plan,” Khandelwal said.

He also clarified that the 10-acre land purchased by Mohan Yadav's daughter-in-law, Shalini Yadav, in 2025 is situated outside the 'master plan area' and does not fall within a developed or commercial zone.

The Opposition Congress has termed the alleged land scam in Ujjain as "plunder of Mahakal's land" and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Patwari questioned how the chief minister’s family's land allegedly increased from 100 acres to 335 acres after he took office.

Citing the newspaper report, Patwari claimed that since December 2023, Yadav and his family have purchased a significant amount of land — at least 137 plots totalling 168 acres. He said the value of this land is estimated at Rs 45 crore, with most plots located in areas where the government announced road projects and land use changes.

"The media reports that have surfaced are extremely worrying. The chief minister is not just an individual; he represents the entire state. Therefore, if such serious allegations are made against him, it will be a grave matter. The dignity of the state is hurt," he told PTI Videos.

In response, Khandelwal addressed claims about the Siddhivinayak Company, which Congress leaders referenced, noting it held approximately 68 acres of land during the 2023 assembly elections, which has now decreased to around 65 acres.

He mentioned that Yadav resigned as a director of the company in 2017, indicating he has no connection to its current operations.

Khandelwal also stated that the relatives mentioned in the Congress's allegations do not have ties to the chief minister or his family, as they are independent entities.

He said there are serious discrepancies in the facts presented by the Congress regarding them as well, and that the BJP will present its own version and take necessary actions.

The BJP leader said all of this land ownership existed before the implementation of the 'master plan'.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

