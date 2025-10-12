Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sheopur, Oct 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday transferred Rs 1,541 crore into the accounts of over 1.26 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Speaking at an event in Sheopur, Yadav said the Bhai Dooj and Diwali festivals would bring more good news for women.

"From now onwards, beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month," he announced.

At present, eligible women get Rs 1,250 per month under the scheme.

The chief minister transferred Rs 1,541 crore in the bank accounts of 1,26,86,000 women beneficiaries as the 29th installment under the scheme at the click of a mouse, officials said.

The inter-state Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project would greatly benefit farmers in the Sheopur region, and it will surpass Punjab and Haryana in agricultural production in future, said Yadav.

He urged farmers not to sell their land under any circumstances. "In the coming years, this land will become many times more valuable. A new era of prosperity is about to begin for farmers," the chief minister said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, Yadav said the state has ensured a procurement price of Rs 2,600 per quintal for wheat along with a bonus, while schemes like Bhavantar are being implemented to strengthen farmers' economic condition.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth over Rs 532 crore at the grand event.

The welfare of farmers, women, the youth and underprivileged remains the top priority of his government, Yadav said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special attention has been given to these sections. A medical college for the Sheopur region is a major gift for the people here," he added.

The state, which came into existence in 1956, had only five medical colleges till 2002-2003, Yadav noted. "Today, the number has risen to 32. This is the result of the government's distinctive working style. In the past one year alone, eight new medical colleges have been established," he added.

Nursing and paramedical colleges will also be started in the area soon, he said, adding that the proposed broad-gauge rail line will open new avenues of development and employment.

