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English NewsCitiesMadhya Pradesh: BJP MLA’s Fortuner Hits Bike In Rajgarh, Father Killed, Son Injured

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA’s Fortuner Hits Bike In Rajgarh, Father Killed, Son Injured

A 42-year-old man died after an MLA’s Fortuner collided with his motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh. His 11-year-old son was injured. The MLA took both to hospital.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 08:38 PM (IST)

A 42-year-old man died during treatment after a car belonging to Madhya Pradesh MLA Amarsingh Yadav collided with his motorcycle in Rajgarh district on Saturday, October 10. The man’s 11-year-old son, who was also riding the motorcycle, sustained minor injuries.

The accident took place in Kurawar, in front of the Chhote Mahakal Temple. Following the collision, MLA Amarsingh Yadav personally took the injured father and son to the hospital.

Father Succumbs To Injuries In Bhopal

The deceased, identified as Raghavendra Vishwakarma, was seriously injured in the accident and later died during treatment in Bhopal. His son, Lakshya, suffered minor injuries.

According to Dainik Bhaskar citing police, the MLA’s Toyota Fortuner (MP 04 WC 0111) collided with Raghavendra’s motorcycle (MP 04 QM 5768).

Victim Worked At HPCL In Pilukhedi

Raghavendra lived in New Market Colony in Kurawar and worked at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Pilukhedi.

After the accident, Yadav took both injured persons to the hospital for treatment.

Input By : Ajit Kumar

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Accident Rajgarh BJP Madhya Pradesh
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