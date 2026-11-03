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English NewsCitiesBihar Cop Opens Fire After Villagers Catch Him At Woman's House, One Killed

Bihar Cop Opens Fire After Villagers Catch Him At Woman's House, One Killed

The firing left four people injured, including 50-year-old Ashok Yadav, who died during treatment. Three others are receiving medical care and their condition is stable, SSP Yogendra Kumar said.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police ASI fired shots after being caught at woman's house.
  • One villager died, three others injured in the incident.
  • ASI suspended; two police teams formed to trace him.

A police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire on villagers in Bihar's Madhubani district after being caught at a woman's house, killing one person and injuring three others. The incident took place late Monday night in Balirajgarh village under the Babubarhi police station limits.

According to police, the ASI had gone to the woman's house, where he allegedly had an illicit relationship with her. Some villagers spotted him and confronted him before locking him inside the house. The officer then allegedly fired three to four rounds from his service pistol before fleeing the spot.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Ashok Yadav. The three other injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Four Villagers Shot, One Dies During Treatment

The firing triggered panic in the village. After receiving information, a police Dial 112 response team reached the spot and took all four injured people to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Ashok Yadav died during treatment, while the three others continued to receive medical care. Madhubani SSP Yogendra Kumar confirmed the incident and said the condition of the injured was stable.

The SSP said he had met the injured people and inspected the village. Police personnel have been deployed in the area following the incident.

ASI Suspended, Two Teams Formed To Trace Him

According to SSP Yogendra Kumar, the ASI was posted at a police picket in the village and frequently visited the woman's house. He allegedly went there again late Monday night, when some villagers spotted him and caught him.

The officer was locked inside the house after being apprehended. Realising that he was surrounded, he allegedly fired three to four rounds from his service revolver, the SSP said.

The accused ASI fled after the shooting. Two special teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, Kumar said.

The officer has been suspended, and a murder case is being registered against him. The SSP said the police would seek a speedy trial and pursue strict punishment after his arrest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the firing incident in Madhubani?

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was caught by villagers at a woman's house, where he allegedly had an illicit relationship. He then fired his service pistol after being confronted and locked in.

Where did the shooting take place and when?

The incident occurred late Monday night in Balirajgarh village, located under the Babubarhi police station limits in Bihar's Madhubani district.

What were the casualties from the shooting?

One person, 50-year-old Ashok Yadav, was killed in the incident. Three other villagers were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment in stable condition.

What measures have been taken against the police officer involved?

The accused ASI has been suspended, and a murder case is being registered against him. Two special teams are actively working to locate and apprehend him.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Madhubani News
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