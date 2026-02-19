Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Madam Zehar’, 'Bobby Kabootar' Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested In Delhi

Neha is said to be the girlfriend of Mahfooz, alias “Bobby Kabootar,” who is described by investigators as a key gun supplier for the Bishnoi gang.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:46 AM (IST)

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a woman alleged to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused, identified as Khushnuma Ansari alias Neha, reportedly known within the network as “Madam Zehar”, is accused of being linked to the gang’s alleged drug syndicate.

Neha is said to be the girlfriend of Mahfooz, alias “Bobby Kabootar,” who is described by investigators as a key gun supplier for the Bishnoi gang. Police claim Bobby Kabootar allegedly arranged illegal arms consignments for the gang and maintained links with major arms suppliers.

According to officials, Bobby Kabootar allegedly sourced weapons from Salim “Pistol,” described by agencies as one of Asia’s prominent illegal arms dealers. Salim Pistol was earlier arrested near the India–Nepal border and has been accused of having links with Pakistan’s ISI.

Investigators allege that Bobby Kabootar played a crucial role in supplying illegal weapons in several high-profile criminal cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the firing incident outside actor Disha Patani’s residence, the Nadir Shah murder case in Delhi, and the Seelampur double murder.

Arrest Near Mahipalpur Flyover

Neha, along with Bobby Kabootar and two alleged associates -- Mohammad Raji Khan and Shahbaz -- was arrested near the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi. Police said Neha was apprehended with drugs in her possession.

Officials claim that Neha ran a beauty parlour in northeast Delhi, which was allegedly used as a front while she remained involved in the gang’s activities. She is currently being questioned about the alleged drug links between the Bishnoi gang and the Hashim Baba network.

Police sources say Bobby and Neha have been associated for nearly seven years.

This is not the first instance of a woman allegedly playing a key operational role in the gang. Earlier, Zoya, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba, was also arrested for allegedly managing gang operations. She is currently lodged in jail.

Further investigation is underway.

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
