Macron In Mumbai Today: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of AI Impact Summit — Check Restrictions

HomeCitiesMacron In Mumbai Today: Special Traffic Arrangements Made Ahead Of AI Impact Summit — Check Restrictions

PM Modi and Macron will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai today. Later, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation (IFYI) 2026.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 09:08 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Traffic Police will implement diversion and other arrangements ahead of an event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 3:15 PM on February 17, Macron and Modi will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. Later, around 5:15 PM, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation (IFYI) 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

The traffic arrangements are being made for an event under IFYI to be held at the Gateway of India in South Mumbai.

Mumbai Traffic Police expect traffic congestion on adjoining roads due to VVIP movements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, B K Boman Bahram Marg and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg in south Mumbai from 2 pm to 9 pm, an official said.

The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding in both directions, he said.

Vehicles may use an alternative route which goes from Regal Junction to take on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road, and Bomen Behram Road and proceed to the desired destination, he said.

The stretch of Jokhim Alva Chowk to Adam Street junction will be closed for all types of vehicular movement except emergency vehicles, he said.

Vehicles may go to Alva Chowk to Radio club via P Ramchandani Marg to Haji Niyaz Azmi Road to Jagannath Palav Chowk ( Bhid Bhajan Temple), then right turn for Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, complete turn around Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Marg and proceed to the desired destination, the official said.

The taxi stand and the BEST bus stand situated at Adam Street and P. Ramchandani Marg will be closed, he said.

There will be no parking on Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosle Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and B K Boman Behram Road.

A stretch behind Hotel Taj from Raobahadur Desai Chowk to Hotel Diplomat will be a no-parking area, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Feb 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron PM Modi MUMBAI AI Impact Summit
