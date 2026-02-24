Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 21-year-old BCom student has been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly shooting dead his father, dismembering the body and disposing of the remains following a bitter dispute over his career, police said on Monday.

The victim, 49-year-old Manvendra Singh, had been missing since Friday. The grim discovery came after officers visited the family’s residence in the Ashiana area of Lucknow and found parts of his body concealed in a blue drum inside the house.

Career Row Turns Deadly, Police Say

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Akshat Pratap Singh, confessed to the crime after sustained questioning. Police said tensions had been simmering for months between father and son over the latter’s future.

Manvendra Singh, who ran a pharmaceutical business and was also involved in the liquor trade, reportedly wanted his son to prepare for competitive examinations and pursue a career in medicine. Akshat, however, was opposed to the idea. The disagreement had led to frequent arguments, and police said the young man had even left home once in protest.

On Friday at around 4.30 pm, another altercation allegedly escalated beyond control. Police said Akshat used a rifle to shoot his father. He then transported the body from the third floor of the house to the ground floor, where he began dismembering it in an empty room.

Sister Threatened Into Silence

Akshat threatened his sister, who witnessed the crime, to remain silent as he continued to cut the body in her presence and packed the remains in plastic bags.

Some of the body parts were later disposed of near Sadaruna, officers said. Other remains, including the torso, were placed inside the blue drum kept within the house.

The case unravelled after police, investigating the missing person complaint, searched the residence and discovered the barrel. The forensic team has since been called to collect samples and examine the crime scene. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining body parts.

Akshat is currently in police custody. Based on the evidence gathered, a case will be registered under relevant sections of law and further legal proceedings will follow, said Vikrant Veer, a senior officer in Lucknow’s Ashiana area.

Manvendra Singh hailed from Jalaun district. His father is a retired Uttar Pradesh Police officer. His wife died nine years ago.

