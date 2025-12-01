Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesLost Our Only Breadwinner: Family Of 23-Year-Old Killed In Vasant Kunj Accident

Lost Our Only Breadwinner: Family Of 23-Year-Old Killed In Vasant Kunj Accident

Relatives said the news of Rohit's death has left the family shattered, especially his mother. Police said the body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 07:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The family of Rohit, the 23-year-old restaurant employee who died after being hit by a speeding Mercedes SUV in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, said their only hope for a better life is lost.

According to family members, Rohit was their sole breadwinner, who was saving up to open his own restaurant one day.

The deceased, a native of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, worked as a chef at a restaurant inside Ambience Mall and earned around Rs 15,000 a month.

Rohit was killed while two others were critically injured after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj early on Sunday.

The three men, who worked in a restaurant inside the mall, were waiting for a vehicle to return to their rented accommodation in Munirka after finishing their shift when the accident took place.

Rohit's family said he had been supporting his parents and siblings since the age of 20, sending home most of his earnings every month and saving a little for his dream.

"He was the only one earning. Our whole family depended on him," said Rohit's uncle Balwant Singh, holding back tears.

He said Rohit was a soft-spoken and humble person, who never raised his voice at anyone.

"Today, (without Rohit) we don't know how to handle anything. He was just standing there waiting for a ride home. The SUV driver destroyed all our dreams," Singh added.

Relatives said the news of Rohit's death has left the family shattered, especially his mother. Police said the body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

The other two injured persons -- Kapil and Lalit -- are undergoing treatment, they said.

According to police sources, Kapil's condition is stated to be serious, and he remains admitted in the ICU. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 07:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Accident Vasant Kunj Accident
