Maharashtra Man Shoots Grandson Dead Over Property Dispute In Lonavla; Family Hid Truth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Grandfather allegedly shot grandson over Lonavla property dispute.

Police probe revealed property dispute, not accidental shooting.

Grandfather arrested for murder; kin hid CCTV cameras.

An 83-year-old man allegedly shot his 33-year-old grandson with a licensed rifle following a property dispute in Lonavla, with the family initially attempting to pass off the incident as an accidental shooting, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Abhay Manik Marathe, was a lawyer and the son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Manik Marathe. He was a resident of Bhushi in Lonavla.

The incident took place on October 5 at Motiram Hotel in Bhushi, where Abhay was allegedly shot with a licensed 12-bore rifle belonging to his grandfather, Motiram Ravji Marathe.

Family Initially Claimed Accidental Shooting

Police said the family initially claimed that the rifle had accidentally discharged while it was being handled or cleaned. Lonavla City Police subsequently recorded the case as an accidental death.

However, the nature of Abhay’s injuries raised suspicion during the post-mortem examination. Police then questioned hotel staff and others who were present at the time.

Their statements indicated that the shooting was not accidental, Pune rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said.

Property Dispute Allegedly Led To Shooting

Further investigation revealed that Motiram and Abhay were allegedly involved in a dispute over a property transaction. The two reportedly argued over the matter on October 5, after which Motiram allegedly fired at Abhay with his licensed rifle.

Abhay suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. Police arrested Motiram on a murder charge, along with Hiraman Motiram Marathe, 54, and Manoj Hiraman Marathe, 32.

“We have booked two other family members for allegedly removing and hiding the CCTV cameras and DVR from the hotel to prevent police from accessing footage related to the incident,” said Sachin Patil, inspector, Lonavla City Police Station.

Police have booked Kavita Hiraman Marathe, 50, and Rajashree Dashrath Pawar, 58, under Sections 103(1), 238, 241 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 27(1) of the Arms Act.