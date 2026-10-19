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English NewsCitiesLatur Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts; Assault Video Goes Viral

Latur Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts; Assault Video Goes Viral

Police launched a probe after a viral video surfaced, purportedly showing a group stripping and thrashing a young man. The alleged assault was also recorded and circulated.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police probe viral video of brutal Latur district assault.
  • Viral video shows victim stripped, belted, petrol poured.
  • Incident occurred two months ago; victim didn't report.
  • Police identified victim, now seeking his official statement.

Latur, Oct 18 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have launched a probe after a viral video purportedly showed a group of individuals stripping a young man and thrashing him with belts before pouring petrol on his private parts, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged crime was committed within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station, he said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident took place over two months ago. The victim had reportedly left the place after the assault.

Police have identified the man and requested him to come forward to record his statement, the official said, adding that he did not approach the police despite the severe assault.

The accused allegedly stripped the victim, hit him with belts and kicked and punched him before pouring petrol on his private parts. They allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone and circulated the video in social media groups, the official said.

“We have launched a probe after coming across the video. The exact sequence of events and other details are expected to emerge after the victim’s statement is recorded,” the official said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the police investigation in Latur?

Police launched a probe after a viral video surfaced, purportedly showing a group stripping and thrashing a young man. The alleged assault was also recorded and circulated.

What actions did the assailants take against the victim?

The accused allegedly stripped the victim, thrashed him with belts, and kicked and punched him. They also poured petrol on his private parts and recorded the assault.

Has the victim reported the incident to the police?

No, the victim has not yet approached the police, despite being identified. Police have requested him to come forward to record his statement.

When did the alleged incident occur?

Preliminary inquiry suggests the incident took place over two months ago. The exact sequence of events is expected to emerge after the victim's statement.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Latur
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