HomeCitiesLand Sinking In Villages Of J-K's Reasi, 50 Houses Damaged, Villagers Relocated To Relief Camps

Land sinking in Reasi district, J&K, damaged 50 houses across Bagga Jameslan and Sarh villages. Authorities evacuated affected families to relief camps in government buildings.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:59 PM (IST)
Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) Fifty houses were damaged due to the sinking of land in twin mountainous hamlets of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, prompting authorities to evacuate villagers to safer places, officials said.

The administration is working round-the-clock with full commitment, prioritising the safety, rehabilitation and well-being of the affected families.

"At village Bagga Jameslan, land sinking damaged around 35 houses. The administration swiftly evacuated all affected families from the hamlet," a senior official said.

They were relocated to three identified relief camps at Government High School, Middle School and Panchayat Ghar in the area, he said.

Similarly, in village Sarh, land sinking damaged 15 houses, he said, adding that the families were safely evacuated and shifted to the relief camp established at Panchayat Ghar.

In response to the continuous rainfall and subsequent land sinking incidents in Mahore subdivision, the administration, under the direct supervision of Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik, acted promptly to safeguard lives and ensure timely relief measures.

The operations were closely supervised on the spot by Mahore Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shafqat Majeed Bhat along with other officials from all essential departments, ensuring safe evacuation and immediate relief.

All relief camps have adequate arrangements including ration, blankets, mattresses, tents, drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply for the displaced families, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Jammu Reasi Jammu Rains Jammu Kashmir
