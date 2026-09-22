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English NewsCitiesUP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students In Lakhimpur Kheri, Shooter Dies By Suicide

UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students In Lakhimpur Kheri, Shooter Dies By Suicide

Police said Mohammad Saud and Fatima were in a relationship, which she had recently ended. Saud allegedly entered the school with a pistol hidden in a bag, called Fatima downstairs and took her to an upper-floor corridor.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man shot teacher dead in school; then shot self.
  • Man killed teacher after she ended their relationship.
  • CCTV footage showed him dragging her; students watched.
  • Police examine school security, access, and CCTV footage.

A 27-year-old man allegedly shot dead a 26-year-old teacher inside a school in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after she ended their relationship, police said.

The incident took place around 11:30 am on Monday at Children’s Academy School, where the victim, Nishat Fatima, had been teaching for about a year. Police identified the man as Mohammad Saud and said he and Fatima had been in a relationship.

According to police, Fatima had recently ended the relationship. Saud arrived at the school with a pistol hidden inside a bag and called her downstairs before taking her to a corridor on an upper floor.

Teacher Shot In School Corridor

A staff member followed the two as they went upstairs, a senior police official said. During a conversation in the corridor, Saud allegedly pulled out the pistol and shot Fatima in the head.

He then allegedly shot himself. Both died at the scene, police said.

CCTV footage showed Saud dragging Fatima by the arm towards the upper floor while young students watched. Fatima appeared to resist as he pulled her along.

Eyewitnesses told India Today's sister channel AajTak that four rounds were fired. The gunshots triggered panic among students and school staff, who alerted the police.

Police Examine CCTV, School Security

Police reached the school after being alerted and are examining CCTV footage from the premises. Authorities are also looking into the school's security and access procedures.

The school caters to students up to Class 5, police said.

A senior police official said more details would emerge after the post-mortem examination. Police will also examine the school's security protocols and issue corrective directions if any lapses are found, the official said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals involved in the shooting incident?

The incident involved 26-year-old teacher Nishat Fatima and 27-year-old Mohammad Saud. They both died at the scene after Saud allegedly shot Fatima and then himself.

Where and when did the shooting occur?

The shooting occurred around 11:30 am on Monday at Children's Academy School in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Nishat Fatima, had been teaching there for about a year.

What was the alleged motive behind the shooting?

Police stated that Mohammad Saud allegedly shot Nishat Fatima after she ended their relationship. Saud then reportedly shot himself at the scene.

What actions are police taking regarding the school's security?

Police are examining CCTV footage and the school's security and access procedures. They will issue corrective directions if any lapses in security protocols are found.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Murder Lakhmipur Kheri
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