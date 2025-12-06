Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPanic Grips UP's Kushinagar After Mysterious Disease Kills 5 Children, Health Teams Rush to Village

Poor sanitation and water quality in the Dalit settlement of Pipra Khurd are suspected factors. Authorities are screening residents, providing treatment, and monitoring the situation, but concerns about the healthcare system persist.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Panic has gripped the Nebua Naurangiya block of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar after two children died within 24 hours. With five children dead in the past week and several others showing symptoms of fever and cough, the administration and health department have swung into action. District Magistrate, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Development Officer and their teams are camping in the village. Families in the Dalit settlement of Pipra Khurd are in deep shock.

The two children, seven-year-old Sagar and three-year-old Ansh, died during treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College. Their families said both first developed fever and cough, followed by seizure-like symptoms. The children had been ill for several days. They were first taken to a local unqualified practitioner, then referred to a Community Health Centre, where the families allege negligence, before being shifted to the medical college.

Poor Sanitation, Unsafe Water Worsen Crisis in Dalit Settlement

Residents said the situation is being aggravated by poor sanitation, lack of proper drainage and the absence of clean drinking water in the settlement. Most families survive on daily wage labour. After the two deaths, the health department and administration set up a camp in the village. So far, 110 children have been screened, and seven have been found with suspicious symptoms.

Leptospirosis Detected in Samples, 24-Hour Monitoring Underway

Kushinagar District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the situation is being taken very seriously and that around 800 people have been screened so far. He said leptospirosis has been detected in samples. Teams are working continuously for treatment, sanitation and monitoring. He added that the disease does not spread from person to person and awareness is being created among residents. Medical teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance in the village. However, the continued deaths of children have raised serious questions about the local healthcare system. While the administration claims the situation is under control, five child deaths in a week have triggered widespread concern across the district.

Input By : Shailendra Gupta
Published at : 06 Dec 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
