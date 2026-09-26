Kota’s New Mayor Seen Bowing Outside Om Birla’s Residence, Video Sparks Political Row

Just hours after BJP’s Anusuya Goswami was elected as the new mayor of Rajasthan’s Kota Municipal Corporation, a video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the newly elected mayor is seen bowing down outside the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The video has triggered a fresh political debate in Kota.

जनता के जनादेश एवं लोकतंत्र को लज्जित करने वाली ये तस्वीरें लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला जी के निवास 'बैकुंठ' के बाहर की हैं। चौखट पर नतमस्तक होकर धोक लगाती ये कोटा में BJP की नवनिर्वाचित मेयर हैं... कोटा की जनता पूछ रही है.. मेयर जनता की हैं, या सत्ता की चौखट की? https://t.co/hE494cwR3R September 25, 2026

The viral video is also claimed to have been shared on social media by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra. In his post, he targeted the BJP while linking the image to democracy and the people’s mandate. The Congress questioned whether the mayor’s primary accountability is towards the people or the political leadership.

Were Slogans Raised In Om Birla’s Name?

The location where the mayor is seen in the video has a signboard reading ‘Baikunth Niwas’. The video also appears to feature slogans being raised in the names of Om Birla and his elder brother Harikrishna Birla.

Meanwhile, in the Kota Municipal Corporation mayoral election held on Friday (September 25), BJP’s Anusuya Goswami defeated Congress candidate Sunita Suman to secure the mayor’s post. Goswami received 65 votes, while the Congress candidate secured 35 votes.

The video that surfaced after the mayoral election has now turned the celebrations over the victory into a political debate. Congress supporters have raised questions linking the visuals to the influence of power, while attention is now on whether the BJP responds to the video.

Questions Over Mayor’s Political Allegiance

The video is being widely shared on social media, with questions also being raised in Kota over the political allegiance and accountability of the newly elected mayor. The Opposition is seeking to make the visuals an issue and questioning what message they convey.