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English NewsCitiesKota’s New Mayor Seen Bowing Outside Om Birla’s Residence, Video Sparks Political Row

Kota’s New Mayor Seen Bowing Outside Om Birla’s Residence, Video Sparks Political Row

In his post, Rajasthan Congress president targeted the BJP while linking the image to democracy and the people’s mandate.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 08:40 AM (IST)

Just hours after BJP’s Anusuya Goswami was elected as the new mayor of Rajasthan’s Kota Municipal Corporation, a video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the newly elected mayor is seen bowing down outside the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The video has triggered a fresh political debate in Kota.

The viral video is also claimed to have been shared on social media by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra. In his post, he targeted the BJP while linking the image to democracy and the people’s mandate. The Congress questioned whether the mayor’s primary accountability is towards the people or the political leadership.

Were Slogans Raised In Om Birla’s Name?

The location where the mayor is seen in the video has a signboard reading ‘Baikunth Niwas’. The video also appears to feature slogans being raised in the names of Om Birla and his elder brother Harikrishna Birla.

Meanwhile, in the Kota Municipal Corporation mayoral election held on Friday (September 25), BJP’s Anusuya Goswami defeated Congress candidate Sunita Suman to secure the mayor’s post. Goswami received 65 votes, while the Congress candidate secured 35 votes.

The video that surfaced after the mayoral election has now turned the celebrations over the victory into a political debate. Congress supporters have raised questions linking the visuals to the influence of power, while attention is now on whether the BJP responds to the video.

Questions Over Mayor’s Political Allegiance

The video is being widely shared on social media, with questions also being raised in Kota over the political allegiance and accountability of the newly elected mayor. The Opposition is seeking to make the visuals an issue and questioning what message they convey.

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Om Birla BJP Kota Mayor
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