Former Doordarshan Singer Stabbed To Death In Kolkata, Domestic Help Questioned

Former Doordarshan Singer Stabbed To Death In Kolkata, Domestic Help Questioned

Her bedridden husband couldn't raise an alarm. Police are questioning the caregiver, cook, and another individual, suspecting robbery as ₹1 lakh was kept at home.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:42 AM (IST)
A chilling incident has emerged from Kolkata’s Behala area in West Bengal, where an elderly woman was brutally murdered inside her apartment on Monday morning. The victim, identified as Anita Ghosh, was found dead in a pool of blood at her residence in the B Block of Priyadarshini Apartment on Becharam Chatterjee Street, triggering panic and shock among local residents.

According to initial information, Anita Ghosh lived in the flat with her husband, who has been seriously ill for the past eight years. Suffering from dementia, he has been bedridden and is physically incapable of seeking help, police said.

Multiple Stab Injuries, Throat Slit

Police officials said the woman’s body bore several stab wounds, and her throat had also been slit, indicating an extremely brutal attack. Preliminary findings have described the murder as “exceptionally cruel.” Due to his frail condition, the victim’s husband was unable to raise an alarm during the attack.

Domestic Help Under Police Scanner

Local councillors and police sources said the couple regularly received assistance from a caregiver and a cook, who visited the flat daily. Based on suspicion, police have taken the caregiver, the cook, and another individual into custody for questioning. Investigators are examining the case from all possible angles.

Family Suspects Robbery Motive

Family members said the couple’s son lives nearby in a rented apartment. According to relatives, around ₹1 lakh in cash was kept at home as the elderly man was unable to visit the bank. The family suspects the murder may have been committed to steal the money. A relative said Anita Ghosh was stabbed repeatedly and killed with extreme brutality, making it difficult for the family to comprehend the crime.

Anita Ghosh was a trained musician who taught singing to students and had also participated in programmes on Doordarshan. She was known as a calm and soft-spoken person. Police said the investigation is ongoing, focusing on the murder conspiracy, the presence of cash in the house, and the possible role of domestic staff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim of the murder in Behala, Kolkata?

The victim was Anita Ghosh, an elderly woman found murdered in her apartment in Behala, Kolkata. She was a trained musician and known for being calm and soft-spoken.

What were the circumstances of Anita Ghosh's death?

Anita Ghosh was found dead with multiple stab wounds and her throat slit. The attack was described as exceptionally cruel, and her bedridden husband was unable to help.

Who is being questioned in connection with the murder?

Police have taken into custody the caregiver, the cook, and another individual for questioning. They are examining all possible angles, including the domestic staff's possible role.

What is the suspected motive behind the murder?

Family members suspect robbery as the motive, as approximately ₹1 lakh in cash was kept at home. They believe the murder may have occurred to steal this money.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News CRime News
