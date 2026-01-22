From Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Just two days before Saraswati Puja, Tala Pratya in north Kolkata turned into a vibrant cultural space as it hosted the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, conceptualised around the idea of ‘Music in a Park’. Held at Chander Haat, the open-air concert brought together Indian and international artists, creating an evening where music and dance blended across traditions and geographies.

Global And Indian Maestros Share The Stage

The festival featured performances by world-renowned violinist and composer Dr L. Subrahmanyam and acclaimed singer Kavita Krishnamurthy. They were joined by noted percussionists Tanmoy Bose on tabla, V.V. Ramanamurthy on mridangam, and Swaminathan Selvaghanesh on kanjira.





Adding an international dimension, the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra from Kazakhstan performed alongside the Gakku Ballet Dance Group. The Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Oktyabr Regional Philharmonic also took part, presenting a range of choral traditions.





Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty were present at the event.

‘City Of Joy, City Of Music’: Kavita Krishnamurthy

Speaking to ABP Live, Kavita Krishnamurthy said, “I have been performing in Kolkata for many years. City of Joy. City of Music. City of Culture. But it feels special. Because, it is our own festival. Tala Pratya has implemented an idea like this in Kolkata, that is great. And it is possible only in Kolkata. This new concept is great. It seems that the audience also enjoyed it a lot. It was also great to perform like this in front of Saraswati Maa.”

‘A Place Of Culture’: Dr L. Subrahmanyam

Dr L. Subrahmanyam also spoke about the experience of performing in the city. “Kolkata is a place of culture. The audience here is also amazing. There is everything from classical to orchestral. There was an idol of Goddess Saraswati behind us. It felt like she was blessing us to perform well,” he told ABP Live.

‘Music In A Park’ Marks Fourth Year

Explaining the vision behind the festival, Tala Pratya representative Dhrubajyoti Basu said the ‘Music in a Park’ concept has now entered its fourth year. “We have done this concert ‘Music in a Park’ for the last three years. This is the fourth year. And every year we do this concert the day before Saraswati Puja,” he said.





He added, “Actually, Bengal is a place of culture. Bengal is a place of great art and prosperity. I think it would be good if we can bring back our Bengali ideas in a different way in a place like North Kolkata.”

International Collaboration Takes Centre Stage

Basu highlighted that this was the first time a national-level symphony orchestra was performing in Kolkata. “This is the first time that the National Symphony Orchestra is in Kolkata. Many chamber orchestras have done it in Kolkata before. But this year we are having the Kazakh Orchestra and the famous Gakku Ballet Dance with them,” he said.





He noted that the international artists collaborated with Indian performers, including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Dr Subrahmanyam and Tanmoy Bose, to present fusion performances. “We have always tried to give something new to Kolkata. Tala Pratya always tries that,” he added.

‘Shantipriya’ And Choral Traditions

A key highlight of the evening was ‘Shantipriya’, a well-known orchestral composition by Dr Subrahmanyam, originally composed for the Kiev Ballet in the 1980s. During the 2026 tour, the Gakku Ballet reinterpreted the piece with a new dance style.





The Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Oktyabr Regional Philharmonic also featured prominently, particularly in Dr Subrahmanyam’s ‘Navagraha Symphony’. The choir, known for performing Kazakh folk, classical and contemporary choral music, is showcasing Kazakhstan’s choral traditions and vocal styles in Indian cities including Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.