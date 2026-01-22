Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFrom Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

From Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

The festival featured performances by world-renowned violinist and composer Dr L. Subrahmanyam and acclaimed singer Kavita Krishnamurthy.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Just two days before Saraswati Puja, Tala Pratya in north Kolkata turned into a vibrant cultural space as it hosted the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, conceptualised around the idea of ‘Music in a Park’. Held at Chander Haat, the open-air concert brought together Indian and international artists, creating an evening where music and dance blended across traditions and geographies.

Global And Indian Maestros Share The Stage

The festival featured performances by world-renowned violinist and composer Dr L. Subrahmanyam and acclaimed singer Kavita Krishnamurthy. They were joined by noted percussionists Tanmoy Bose on tabla, V.V. Ramanamurthy on mridangam, and Swaminathan Selvaghanesh on kanjira.


From Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

Adding an international dimension, the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra from Kazakhstan performed alongside the Gakku Ballet Dance Group. The Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Oktyabr Regional Philharmonic also took part, presenting a range of choral traditions.


From Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty were present at the event.

‘City Of Joy, City Of Music’: Kavita Krishnamurthy

Speaking to ABP Live, Kavita Krishnamurthy said, “I have been performing in Kolkata for many years. City of Joy. City of Music. City of Culture. But it feels special. Because, it is our own festival. Tala Pratya has implemented an idea like this in Kolkata, that is great. And it is possible only in Kolkata. This new concept is great. It seems that the audience also enjoyed it a lot. It was also great to perform like this in front of Saraswati Maa.”

‘A Place Of Culture’: Dr L. Subrahmanyam

Dr L. Subrahmanyam also spoke about the experience of performing in the city. “Kolkata is a place of culture. The audience here is also amazing. There is everything from classical to orchestral. There was an idol of Goddess Saraswati behind us. It felt like she was blessing us to perform well,” he told ABP Live.

‘Music In A Park’ Marks Fourth Year

Explaining the vision behind the festival, Tala Pratya representative Dhrubajyoti Basu said the ‘Music in a Park’ concept has now entered its fourth year. “We have done this concert ‘Music in a Park’ for the last three years. This is the fourth year. And every year we do this concert the day before Saraswati Puja,” he said.


From Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

He added, “Actually, Bengal is a place of culture. Bengal is a place of great art and prosperity. I think it would be good if we can bring back our Bengali ideas in a different way in a place like North Kolkata.”

International Collaboration Takes Centre Stage

Basu highlighted that this was the first time a national-level symphony orchestra was performing in Kolkata. “This is the first time that the National Symphony Orchestra is in Kolkata. Many chamber orchestras have done it in Kolkata before. But this year we are having the Kazakh Orchestra and the famous Gakku Ballet Dance with them,” he said.


From Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

He noted that the international artists collaborated with Indian performers, including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Dr Subrahmanyam and Tanmoy Bose, to present fusion performances. “We have always tried to give something new to Kolkata. Tala Pratya always tries that,” he added.

‘Shantipriya’ And Choral Traditions

A key highlight of the evening was ‘Shantipriya’, a well-known orchestral composition by Dr Subrahmanyam, originally composed for the Kiev Ballet in the 1980s. During the 2026 tour, the Gakku Ballet reinterpreted the piece with a new dance style.


From Kolkata To Kazakhstan: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Fusion

The Kazakh Chamber Choir of the Oktyabr Regional Philharmonic also featured prominently, particularly in Dr Subrahmanyam’s ‘Navagraha Symphony’. The choir, known for performing Kazakh folk, classical and contemporary choral music, is showcasing Kazakhstan’s choral traditions and vocal styles in Indian cities including Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival about?

The festival was conceptualized around the idea of 'Music in a Park' and blended Indian and international music and dance traditions.

Who were some of the prominent artists performing?

The festival featured violinist Dr. L. Subrahmanyam, singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, percussionists Tanmoy Bose and V.V. Ramanamurthy, and the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra from Kazakhstan.

What was special about this year's festival?

This year marked the fourth iteration of the 'Music in a Park' concept and was the first time a national-level symphony orchestra performed in Kolkata.

What did Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dr. L. Subrahmanyam say about performing in Kolkata?

Kavita Krishnamurthy called Kolkata the 'City of Joy, City of Music, City of Culture' and found the festival special. Dr. Subrahmanyam described Kolkata as a 'place of culture' with an amazing audience.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kavita Krishnamurthy Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Kolkata To Kazakhstan Cultural Fusion L Subramanyam
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Cricket
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
News
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Tells Delhi HC It Ordered Airline To Remove Senior VP, Imposed Rs 22.2 Cr Fine
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Tells Delhi HC It Ordered Airline To Remove Senior VP, Imposed Rs 22.2 Cr Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget