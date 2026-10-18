Organisers Among 7 Arrested For Kolkata Pandal Stampede That Killed 19

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee's Durga Puja event in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured.

Those arrested include the committee's secretary, Raj Kumar Sewra alias Raja, 48, and vice-president Shantanu Dubey, 55. The other accused are Biplab Mukherjee alias Joy, 48; Kaushik Saha, 53; Pintu De, 51; and security in-charges Suman Chakraborty, 30, and Rajesh Pal, 29.

According to the details provided, Mukherjee was involved in constructing a bamboo structure for advertisements, while Saha and De were assigned crowd management and VIP pass checking duties. Chakraborty and Pal were serving as security in-charges.

The arrests come in connection with the stampede at the Durga Puja event. Further details about the specific charges against the accused and the circumstances leading to their arrests were not provided.