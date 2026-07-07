Yes, police have arrested three men suspected of attacking Prosenjit Biswas. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
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Kolkata Teen Footballer Stabbed To Death In Revenge Attack After Match; Three Arrested
A 17-year-old footballer, Prosenjit Biswas, was allegedly hacked to death in Kolkata's Baruipur area, with police suspecting the attack was linked to a dispute following a football match.
- Incident follows recent unrest in the Baruipur area.
A 17-year-old footballer was allegedly hacked to death in Kolkata's southern suburb of Baruipur, with police suspecting the killing was linked to a dispute following a football match. The incident has sparked public outrage, leading to protests and vandalism outside a local hospital.
The victim, identified as Prosenjit Biswas, was allegedly attacked by three men with sharp weapons in South 24 Parganas district. Police said the suspects have been arrested and an investigation is underway.
According to reports, the accused allegedly lured Prosenjit to a location after the match before attacking him. He was taken to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police Probe Alleged Football Match Rivalry
Police suspect the murder may have stemmed from prior enmity related to a football match.
Investigators are examining whether the attack was an act of revenge following the outcome of the game.
The motive behind the killing is being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.
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Protests Erupt Outside Hospital
The murder triggered angry protests outside Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where residents blocked the road demanding justice.
Tensions escalated when the arrested suspects were brought to the hospital. According to reports, they allegedly tried to hide under hospital beds as an enraged crowd confronted them.
The unrest also led to the alleged vandalism of a police outpost within the hospital premises.
RAF Deployed As Situation Turns Tense
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to restore order after the protests intensified.
Police strengthened security in and around the hospital as authorities worked to disperse the crowd and prevent further violence.
Officials have appealed for calm while the investigation continues.
Baruipur Already Witnessing Public Anger
The latest killing comes ahead of a scheduled visit by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to the southern suburb.
Baruipur has witnessed sustained public protests in recent days following the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.
In that case, one suspect was beaten to death by a mob over his alleged involvement in the crime, while three others remain in police custody.
Frequently Asked Questions
Have any suspects been arrested in connection with the footballer's death?
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