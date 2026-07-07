Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesKolkata Teen Footballer Stabbed To Death In Revenge Attack After Match; Three Arrested

Kolkata Teen Footballer Stabbed To Death In Revenge Attack After Match; Three Arrested

A 17-year-old footballer, Prosenjit Biswas, was allegedly hacked to death in Kolkata's Baruipur area, with police suspecting the attack was linked to a dispute following a football match.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Incident follows recent unrest in the Baruipur area.
A 17-year-old footballer was allegedly hacked to death in Kolkata's southern suburb of Baruipur, with police suspecting the killing was linked to a dispute following a football match. The incident has sparked public outrage, leading to protests and vandalism outside a local hospital.
 
The victim, identified as Prosenjit Biswas, was allegedly attacked by three men with sharp weapons in South 24 Parganas district. Police said the suspects have been arrested and an investigation is underway.
 
According to reports, the accused allegedly lured Prosenjit to a location after the match before attacking him. He was taken to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Probe Alleged Football Match Rivalry

Police suspect the murder may have stemmed from prior enmity related to a football match.
 
Investigators are examining whether the attack was an act of revenge following the outcome of the game.
 
The motive behind the killing is being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.
 

Protests Erupt Outside Hospital

The murder triggered angry protests outside Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where residents blocked the road demanding justice.
 
Tensions escalated when the arrested suspects were brought to the hospital. According to reports, they allegedly tried to hide under hospital beds as an enraged crowd confronted them.
 
The unrest also led to the alleged vandalism of a police outpost within the hospital premises.

RAF Deployed As Situation Turns Tense

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to restore order after the protests intensified.
 
Police strengthened security in and around the hospital as authorities worked to disperse the crowd and prevent further violence.
 
Officials have appealed for calm while the investigation continues.
 

Baruipur Already Witnessing Public Anger

The latest killing comes ahead of a scheduled visit by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to the southern suburb.
 
Baruipur has witnessed sustained public protests in recent days following the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.
 
In that case, one suspect was beaten to death by a mob over his alleged involvement in the crime, while three others remain in police custody.

Frequently Asked Questions

Have any suspects been arrested in connection with the footballer's death?

Yes, police have arrested three men suspected of attacking Prosenjit Biswas. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football Kolkata News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kolkata Teen Footballer Stabbed To Death In Revenge Attack After Match; Three Arrested
Kolkata Teen Footballer Stabbed To Death In Revenge Attack After Match; Three Arrested
Cities
'Fight It Outside Court': Supreme Court Rejects DMK Plea Over CM Vijay's Karur Visit
'Fight It Outside Court': Supreme Court Rejects DMK Plea Over CM Vijay's Karur Visit
Cities
'Don't Mock A Generation': TN Minister Keerthana Defends Viral English Remark In Govt School, Targets Critics
'Don't Mock A Generation': TN Minister Keerthana Defends Viral English Remark In Govt School, Targets Critics
Cities
Exclusive | Champat Rai Knew About Ram Mandir Donation Theft Before Akhilesh Yadav: Treasurer
Exclusive | Champat Rai Knew About Ram Mandir Donation Theft Before Akhilesh Yadav: Treasurer
Advertisement

Videos

SIT Preliminary Report: SIT Report Reveals Shocking Details in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Trust Members Face Questions Over Accountability
Attack on previous governments: CM Yogi Claims Transparent Recruitment Transformed UP’s Job System
Delhi’s Green Budget: Delhi Achieves Highest-Ever Green Cover, Says Chief Minister
Ethanol E20 Fuel Row: Gadkari Questions Auto Companies Over Mileage and Vehicle Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget