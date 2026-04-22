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HomeCitiesUS Tourist Raped, Kept Locked In Karnataka Homestay Without WiFi For 3 Days

US Tourist Raped, Kept Locked In Karnataka Homestay Without WiFi For 3 Days

US woman allegedly raped at Kodagu homestay; owner, staff arrested. Victim claims she was confined without WiFi for 3 days. Karnataka minister assures strict action.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US national allegedly raped at Kodagu homestay; owner arrested.
  • Owner booked for blocking Wi-Fi, isolating victim for three days.

A US national was allegedly raped at a homestay in Kodagu, prompting police to arrest the property’s owner and an employee. According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Vrujesh Kumar, a native of Jharkhand working at the homestay, allegedly raped the woman. The incident reportedly took place in Kutta village. The homestay owner has also been booked for allegedly attempting to suppress the incident.

Woman Locked In Room Without Wifi For 3 Days

According to the police report, the owner is accused of disconnecting Wi-Fi services for three days, preventing the victim from contacting anyone. After regaining access, the woman reportedly left for Mysuru and informed the US Embassy, NDTV reported.

Following this, US officials contacted police in Mysuru via email, leading to the formal registration of the case. The Kodagu Superintendent of Police confirmed that a sexual assault case involving a foreign national has been filed at Kutta police station.

Both accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody until May 3. Further investigation is ongoing.

'Action Must Be Taken': State Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that actin will be taken against the criminals. He also said that they have laid down SOPs for the homestay place.

Parameshwara said, "Action must be taken accordingly. Whoever is running such a place, like a homestay, must have proper licensing. We have already laid down SOPs on what needs to be followed to operate a homestay. If such incidents occur in violation of those norms, legal action must be taken. As soon as the matter came to light, the police arrested the accused. Further action will be taken as per law."

"Such incidents do not send a good message about the state or society. Especially when outsiders or foreigners are involved... It appears that after the incident, there were attempts to cover it up. But once the police got information, they secured them and obtained details..." he added. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to a US national in Kodagu?

A US national was allegedly raped at a homestay in Kodagu. The owner and an employee of the property have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Who were the accused in the Kodagu incident?

The accused include Vrujesh Kumar, an employee at the homestay, and the owner of the property. Kumar allegedly raped the woman, and the owner is accused of trying to suppress the incident.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
G Parameshwara CRIME Karnataka Shocker Karnataka Horror US Woman Raped In Karnataka Homestay Karnataka Homestay US Tourist Raped
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