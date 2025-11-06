Khesari Lal Yadav Reacts To Notice Over Mumbai Bungalow, Says 'Have Built My Home With...'

Bhojpuri actor and RJD candidate from Chhapra, Khesari Lal Yadav, has landed in trouble ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The Mira Road Municipal Corporation has issued a notice over an unauthorised stone shed at his residence, directing him to remove the iron structure and stone shade immediately. The notice also warns of action by the encroachment department if the directive is not followed.

Since the civic office was closed for a holiday, officials could not be reached for comment. Meanwhile, when ABP News visited Khesari Lal’s Mira Road bungalow, no one was found at the location.

Talking to ABP News after casting his vote in Bihar, the actor and singer said he has built the house with "sweat and blood".

Khesari Lal Yadav In Bihar Elections

Khesari Lal Yadav, who is contesting his first-ever election from the Chhapra Assembly constituency, cast his vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Singer-actor and RJD candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav cast his vote at a polling booth in Ekma, Saran. pic.twitter.com/HGYDkmQgD0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Having earned fame in Bhojpuri cinema, Khesari is now testing his political fortunes. He has campaigned extensively across Chhapra, where the contest has turned tight. The seat has been a BJP stronghold, with the party winning it twice in a row. This time, the BJP has fielded Chhoti Kumari, aiming for a hat-trick, while former mayor Rakhi Gupta, who quit the BJP, is contesting as an independent candidate.

With Khesari’s entry, the contest in Chhapra has turned into a high-stakes three-way battle that promises a close finish.