Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince's suspicious death in Nepal drew Khan Sir's emotional reaction.

Khan Sir demanded official clarification and prompt postmortem report release.

He called for a high-level investigation, suspecting larger conspiracy.

The suspicious death of Prince, brother of Gyan Bindu Coaching director Raushan Anand, in Nepal has triggered fresh controversy, with educator Khan Sir calling for a high-level investigation and suggesting the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

In a video message released after the news emerged, Khan Sir appeared emotional as he reacted to Prince's death and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Khan Sir Says He Could Not Believe The News

Recalling how he first learned about the incident, Khan Sir said he initially refused to believe reports that Prince had died under suspicious circumstances in Nepal.

"Some people called me and said that Raushan Sir's brother had died in Nepal under suspicious circumstances. For some time, I could not believe it. I thought people were spreading rumours and even scolded them," he said.

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However, after receiving multiple reports and news updates, he said the reality of the incident left him deeply shaken.

"When more people started sending the news, the ground slipped from under my feet. I kept wondering how something like this could happen," he added.

Khan Sir said the tragedy was heartbreaking and extended his sympathies to Prince's family.

"Our condolences are with the family. Whenever anyone hears such news, their heart sinks. One would not wish such a tragedy even upon an enemy's family," he said.

He also assured the family of all possible support, saying that he and his team were ready to help in any way required.

Khan Sir Claims Third Party Involvement, Demands Official Clarification

Calling for transparency in the investigation, Khan Sir urged authorities to issue an official statement explaining the circumstances of Prince's death.

He said the postmortem report should be released as soon as possible so that speculation surrounding the case can be addressed.

"The police should officially clarify what exactly happened. The postmortem report should be made public at the earliest," he said.

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Khan Sir further claimed that the incident appeared suspicious and suggested that a third party could be involved.

"The strangest thing is that it feels like a third person is involved. It appears that some third party may be conspiring in this matter," he alleged.

Without naming anyone, he called for investigators to examine all possible angles and uncover the truth behind the death.

Calls For High-Level Investigation

Demanding a comprehensive probe, Khan Sir said the matter should be investigated at the highest level and that anyone found responsible should face strict punishment.

"There should be a high-level investigation. If anyone is found guilty, no one should be spared," he said.

The remarks come shortly after Raushan Anand was granted bail, allowing him to attend his brother's last rites. Authorities are yet to officially disclose the circumstances surrounding Prince's death, while investigations into the case remain underway.