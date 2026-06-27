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English NewsCitiesKhan Sir Granted Protection From Arrest By Patna Court In Firing Case, Next Hearing On June 30

Khan Sir Granted Protection From Arrest By Patna Court In Firing Case, Next Hearing On June 30

During the hearing on Saturday, the court directed that no coercive action be taken against him until further orders and scheduled the next hearing for June 30.

Written By : Shashank Kumar |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Patna Court granted arrest protection for educator Khan Sir.
  • His interim bail plea hearing deferred until June 30.
  • Two bodyguards remain jailed for firing incident.
  • Bodyguards claim Khan Sir ordered the firing incident.

The Patna Civil Court on Saturday extended protection from arrest for educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in the firing case registered against him. The court directed that no coercive action be taken against him until further orders.

The matter came up for hearing on Khan Sir's interim bail plea, during which the court deferred further proceedings and fixed June 30 as the next date of hearing.

The interim relief means the stay on Khan Sir's arrest will continue until the court passes its next order in the case.

Court Hears Interim Bail Plea

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted an updated case diary before the court and sought time to examine its contents.

Counsel appearing for Khan Sir argued that the matter had already been receiving repeated extensions and requested that arguments on the interim bail plea be heard on the same day.

The prosecution opposed the request, following which the court scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 30.

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Bodyguards Remain in Jail

Khan Sir's two bodyguards, who were arrested in connection with the case, continue to remain in judicial custody.

Their regular bail applications are also listed for hearing before the Patna Civil Court on June 30.

The case was registered by Patna Police against Khan Sir under charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act.

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Firing Video Forms Key Part of Investigation

The case relates to a dispute between KGS and Gyan Bindu Coaching, during which a video allegedly showed Khan Sir's two bodyguards firing shots into the air.

According to police, during questioning, both bodyguards claimed they had opened fire on the instructions of Faisal Khan. They allegedly told investigators that Khan Sir had asked them to fire and assured them that he would handle the consequences.

However, after the video surfaced, Khan Sir maintained that the firing had been carried out in self-defence.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the case involving Khan Sir?

The Patna Civil Court has extended protection from arrest for Khan Sir. No coercive action can be taken against him until further orders are passed.

What specific charges has Khan Sir been booked under?

Khan Sir faces charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act. The case was registered by Patna Police.

When is the next court hearing for Khan Sir's case?

The court has scheduled the next hearing for Khan Sir's interim bail plea for June 30. Further proceedings were deferred.

What is the status of Khan Sir's bodyguards in this case?

Khan Sir's two bodyguards remain in judicial custody. Their regular bail applications are also listed for hearing on June 30.

Published at : 27 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patna News Khan Sir
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