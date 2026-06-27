Khan Sir Granted Protection From Arrest By Patna Court In Firing Case, Next Hearing On June 30

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patna Court granted arrest protection for educator Khan Sir.

His interim bail plea hearing deferred until June 30.

Two bodyguards remain jailed for firing incident.

Bodyguards claim Khan Sir ordered the firing incident.

The Patna Civil Court on Saturday extended protection from arrest for educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in the firing case registered against him. The court directed that no coercive action be taken against him until further orders.

The matter came up for hearing on Khan Sir's interim bail plea, during which the court deferred further proceedings and fixed June 30 as the next date of hearing.

The interim relief means the stay on Khan Sir's arrest will continue until the court passes its next order in the case.

Court Hears Interim Bail Plea

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted an updated case diary before the court and sought time to examine its contents.

Counsel appearing for Khan Sir argued that the matter had already been receiving repeated extensions and requested that arguments on the interim bail plea be heard on the same day.

The prosecution opposed the request, following which the court scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 30.

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Bodyguards Remain in Jail

Khan Sir's two bodyguards, who were arrested in connection with the case, continue to remain in judicial custody.

Their regular bail applications are also listed for hearing before the Patna Civil Court on June 30.

The case was registered by Patna Police against Khan Sir under charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act.

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Firing Video Forms Key Part of Investigation

The case relates to a dispute between KGS and Gyan Bindu Coaching, during which a video allegedly showed Khan Sir's two bodyguards firing shots into the air.

According to police, during questioning, both bodyguards claimed they had opened fire on the instructions of Faisal Khan. They allegedly told investigators that Khan Sir had asked them to fire and assured them that he would handle the consequences.

However, after the video surfaced, Khan Sir maintained that the firing had been carried out in self-defence.