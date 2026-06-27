Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Purported video shows Pune murder accused Siya, Chetan together.

Footage contradicts family's denial; father maintains unawareness.

Investigators found deleted chats, revealing extensive prior communication.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: A purported video showing Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, who were arrested in connection with the Pune murder case, together at a cricket stadium has surfaced on social media, adding a fresh dimension to the investigation into the alleged murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal.

The footage, which has emerged publicly for the first time, allegedly shows Siya and Chetan sitting together holding hands during an MFCL (Market Yard Friends Cricket League) tournament. The video is now being widely circulated across social media platforms.

The purported footage has drawn attention as it appears to contradict claims made by Siya's family that they had no knowledge of her alleged relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Officials are verifying whether the footage is genuine or whether it has been edited, morphed or otherwise digitally manipulated.

Investigators are treating the video as a potential piece of evidence but have not reached any conclusions. The probe into the Ketan Agarwal murder case remains ongoing, with police continuing to examine all available evidence.

Also Read: 'Crushed Skull, Calm Siya': Rescuer Reveals Chilling Claim In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Cricket Connection

Investigators have claimed that Siya Goyal's family first became aware of her alleged relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary during a community cricket tournament held in January, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report said the family allegedly chose to overlook the relationship due to the significant financial difference between the two, and proceeded with Siya's engagement to Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Father Denies Any Knowledge Of Relationship

However, Siya's father, Pravin Goyal, has firmly denied that the family had any prior knowledge of the relationship.

Speaking on Thursday, he described his 19-year-old daughter as "a simple girl" and said neither she nor anyone else had ever informed the family about Chetan.

"We did not have any prior knowledge about Siya's love affair. Siya was a simple girl. I don't know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I have never seen him or spoken to him. He has never visited our house," Pravin Goyal said.

He further claimed that after the engagement, Siya remained in regular contact only with Ketan and never expressed any reluctance about the arranged marriage.

"Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan. I don't believe she would have agreed to anything like this," he added.

Deleted Chats, Digital Trail Under Scanner

Investigators probing the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal say they have uncovered fresh digital evidence during the course of the investigation.

According to police, both accused allegedly deleted their chat history—including messages stored in their phones' recycle bins—before and after the incident in an apparent attempt to erase evidence.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder: 'Cricket Connection' Emerges As Siya Goyal's Parents Deny Knowing Chetan

Forensic analysis has reportedly revealed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were in regular contact for nearly six months before the alleged murder, exchanging more than 2,000 phone calls during that period.

The investigation remains underway, with police continuing to analyse forensic and digital evidence before filing the charge sheet.