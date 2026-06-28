Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police Seize Chetan's Bike, Hoodie And Headphones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police seized motorcycle, hoodie, headphones, sending for forensic examination.

Viral video shows accused together, contradicting family's relationship denials.

Digital evidence reveals deleted chats, 2,000 calls between accused.

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has gathered pace, with Lonavala Rural Police seizing a motorcycle allegedly used by accused Chetan Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident.

Police have also taken into custody a hoodie and a pair of headphones allegedly linked to Chetan. Officials said the motorcycle, along with the clothes he allegedly wore on June 18, has been sent for forensic examination as investigators continue to piece together the sequence of events.

Forensic Examination Underway

According to investigators, the seized motorcycle is believed to be the same vehicle Chetan allegedly used to reach Lohagad Fort, where Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off a cliff.

The forensic examination of the motorcycle and clothing is expected to help investigators establish crucial evidence in the case. Police have not disclosed the findings of the examination so far.

Viral Video Surfaces

The latest development comes as a purported video showing co-accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary together at an MFCL (Market Yard Friends Cricket League) tournament surfaced on social media.

The footage allegedly shows the two sitting together and holding hands. Officials are verifying whether the video is genuine or has been edited or digitally manipulated. Investigators have not drawn any conclusions and are treating it as a potential piece of evidence.

The video has attracted attention because it appears to contradict claims made by Siya's family that they had no prior knowledge of her alleged relationship with Chetan.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Video Showing Siya, Chetan Together During Cricket Match Surfaces Online | Watch

Family Denies Prior Knowledge

Siya's father, Pravin Goyal, has denied knowing about any relationship between his daughter and Chetan.

"We did not have any prior knowledge about Siya's love affair. Siya was a simple girl. I don't know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I have never seen him or spoken to him. He has never visited our house," he said.

He also maintained that Siya never objected to her engagement with Ketan and remained in regular contact with him after the engagement.

Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny

Investigators have also uncovered fresh digital evidence during the probe.

According to police, both accused allegedly deleted their chat history, including messages stored in their phones' recycle bins, before and after the incident in an apparent attempt to erase evidence.

Forensic analysis has reportedly revealed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary remained in regular contact for nearly six months before the alleged murder and exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls during that period.

Investigation Continues

Police continue to examine forensic, digital and other evidence before filing the charge sheet.

Siya Goyal remains in police custody until June 29, while the investigation into Ketan Agarwal's alleged murder is ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'Crushed Skull, Calm Siya': Rescuer Reveals Chilling Claim In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case