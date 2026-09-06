Keralam Couple, 3-Year-Old Son Killed After Car Hits Bike In Thrissur; Driver On Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thrissur: Couple, son killed by speeding car collision.

Car driver fled scene; police question two passengers.

Eight students died in separate Thrissur car-lorry crash.

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 6 (IANS) In a tragic road accident in Kerala's Thrissur district, a couple and their three-year-old son were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle, officials said on Sunday.

Police said that a search is currently underway to trace the driver of the car who fled from the spot following the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer, 35, his wife Shafna, 28, and their three-year-old son, Mohammed Ameen Aibak. They were residents of Panchavadi Thazhatheth House at Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday on the Guruvayur–Kunnamkulam road. The family was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when they stopped their motorcycle by the roadside to attend a phone call.

Meanwhile, a car bearing registration number KL-46-U-6001, travelling in the same direction, reportedly lost control and crashed into their motorcycle.

The impact was so severe that all three occupants of the bike were thrown nearly 50 metres away. Though they were rushed to different private hospitals with serious injuries, none of them could be saved.

Police officials said the car driver, who was allegedly returning from a bar in the Kunnamkulam area, fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Two other people who were travelling in the car have been taken into police custody and are being questioned.

Police have launched a search for the absconding driver.

In a similar tragedy, eight engineering college students from Tamil Nadu were killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary goods lorry on National Highway 66 at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district around midnight on Friday.

The accident occurred at Panambikkunnu Centre on a stretch of the national highway where construction work is underway.

The Tamil Nadu-registered car, carrying eight people, crashed into the rear of the lorry, which had been parked near a diversion created as part of the ongoing highway works.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car completely mangled and trapping its occupants inside.

Local residents and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after learning about the accident. The damaged vehicle had to be cut open to extricate the victims.

Seven of the occupants are understood to have died at the accident site, while another victim was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)