'Grave Insult': CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Film Award For 'Kerala Story'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the National Film Award for the movie 'Kerala Story', claiming that honouring such a movie tarnished the image of the state.

'The Kerala Story' won the 'Best Director' and 'Best Cinematography' awards at the 71st National Film Festival. The movie deals with the controversial subject of forced religious conversion in the southernmost state to recruit people for the terror group ISIS.

Taking to X, Vijayan said the film spreads "blatant misinformation" and honouring the film has insulted not only the Malayalis but everyone who believes in democracy.

"By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the National Film Awards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar," said the CM.

"Kerala, a land that has always stood as a beacon of harmony and resistance against communal forces, has been gravely insulted by this decision. It is not just Malayalis, but everyone who believes in democracy, must raise their voice in defence of truth and the constitutional values we hold dear," he added.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty also backed up the Chief Minister's criticism of the film, saying that the accord granted to the film "diminishes the value of the national awards".

"It is regrettable that an award is given to a film filled with baseless allegations and hate propaganda. This is not an honour for art, but a recognition of attempts to divide society," the minister said.

Actor Adah Sharma starrer movie, 'The Kerala Story' was directed by Sudipto Sen, which was released in 2023. The film follows the lives of three women from Kerala, depicted as victims of 'love jihad'.