Sabarimala (Keralam): The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opened at 3 am on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the two-month-long annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, with thousands of devotees arriving at the hill shrine amid chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’.

The newly appointed Melsanthi (chief priest), Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri, opened the temple for devotees on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, as the pilgrimage season formally commenced.

The Malikappuram temple also opened at the same time, with its newly appointed Melsanthi, A Damodaran Namboothiri, beginning the rituals there.

The temples had opened on Monday evening as part of the preparatory ceremonies, during which the outgoing chief priests handed over charge to their successors.

The newly appointed Melsanthis assumed their responsibilities following the traditional consecration ceremonies performed by Tantri Kandaru Brahmadathan. No major rituals were scheduled after the preparatory ceremonies on Monday.

A large number of devotees have been arriving at Sabarimala, with the authorities expecting heavy footfall during the opening days of the pilgrimage season.

As many as 66,000 devotees have booked darshan through the virtual queue system, while around 14,000 have opted for spot booking. The daily cap for darshan has been fixed at 80,000 devotees.

The major challenge before the police is to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims through the 18 holy steps, with a target of allowing around 75 devotees to climb the steps every minute.

State Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan witnessed the Nirmalya Darshan at the Ayyappa temple at 3 am.

Authorities have made arrangements for spot booking at Nilakkal, the main base camp, Erumeli and the Sathram area near Vandiperiyar.

Spot booking facilities have not been provided at Pampa, as officials apprehend that it could lead to overcrowding at the river-side pilgrim centre.

Devotees who have not secured online bookings can avail themselves of the spot-booking facility at the designated centres before proceeding to the shrine.

On Monday, Additional Director General of Police P Vijayan had urged pilgrims to make use of the virtual queue system to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. He had also appealed to devotees who book slots online to arrive at their allotted times, pointing out that non-attendance could affect arrangements for others.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said several measures had been introduced to improve facilities for pilgrims, including better lighting, improved waste management and arrangements to regulate crowd movement.

He said artificial intelligence-enabled cameras would be used to monitor crowd movement from the vehicle parking area at Nilakkal.

The KSRTC and police have also been instructed to regulate the movement of pilgrims towards the shrine based on the crowd situation.

Tents with a combined capacity to accommodate around 6,000 pilgrims have been set up to manage the waiting crowds, he said.

Jayakumar also said the Board had started procuring jaggery directly, eliminating middlemen, to improve the quality of the ‘aravana payasam’, the temple’s popular sacred offering.

The Mandala season will culminate with the Mandala Pooja on December 27, following which the temple will close for the day.

It will reopen at 5 pm on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 14.

Devotees will be allowed darshan until January 19, and the temple will close on January 20.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)