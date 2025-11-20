Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKerala Nurse Accused Of Trying To Push 16-Year-Old Son Into ISIS

Kerala Nurse Accused Of Trying To Push 16-Year-Old Son Into ISIS

The case surfaced after the teenager’s uncle brought him to a police station and lodged a complaint, claiming that the boy had been exposed to extremist content.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Kerala Police on Wednesday booked a woman and her live-in partner under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly attempting to radicalise the woman’s 16-year-old son and push him towards joining ISIS. The woman has rejected the allegations, asserting that the complaint is part of a conspiracy by her estranged husband and his relatives amid an ongoing marital dispute.

The case surfaced after the teenager’s uncle brought him to a police station and lodged a complaint, claiming that the boy had been exposed to extremist content while living with his mother and her partner in the United Kingdom, India Today reported. The woman, employed as a nurse in the UK, had been staying there with her son and partner.

Mother's Partner Showed ISIS Videos To Boy

According to the uncle, the boy told him that the partner had shown him ISIS-related videos and tried to influence him, and that his mother was aware of these actions. The teenager has since been brought back to Kerala and is currently staying with his paternal family.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the allegations. Given that the complaint also involves elements of a family dispute, officers said they are examining all possible angles before concluding.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
