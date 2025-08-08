On Cam: Kerala Man Jumps To Death From Kochi Metro Viaduct; Probe Ordered

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has ordered a high-level inquiry into an incident on Thursday in which a man died after jumping from the metro viaduct near Vadakkekota station in Ernakulam district. The deceased, identified as Nisar, a native of Chullippara in Malappuram district, entered the Vadakkekota station on Thursday afternoon.

Kerala Man Jumped From 20-Feet Metro Viaduct

After purchasing a ticket, he reportedly remained on the platform without boarding any train. Around 2:04 p.m., when a security guard approached him to inquire about his presence, Nisar suddenly jumped onto the tracks and began running toward SN Junction.

Security staff quickly activated the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), cutting power to the third rail to avoid any chance of electrocution. Nisar then climbed onto the emergency pathway between the tracks, where fire force personnel and bystanders tried to persuade him to return to safety, reported India Today. Despite repeated appeals, he jumped from the viaduct to the road below — a fall estimated at 18 to 20 feet.





Youth named Nisar took his life after jumping from Kochi Metro track near Vadakkekotta station.



pic.twitter.com/g2wA0SD0xQ — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) August 8, 2025

He sustained severe injuries in the fall and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ernakulam. However, doctors declared him dead a short while later.

The incident caused a 40-minute disruption in metro services between Kadavanthra and Thripunithura stations. Services resumed after clearance was given by authorities.

KMRL, terming the incident “extremely unfortunate,” has directed the Director (Systems) to lead a detailed investigation. The probe will examine the sequence of events, identify any gaps in safety protocols, and recommend preventive measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future, as per a report on Times of India.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and CCTV footage from the station and adjoining areas is being reviewed to determine how Nisar managed to access the viaduct area. Officials are also evaluating whether additional security measures, such as platform screen doors or more robust monitoring, may be required.