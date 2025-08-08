Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOn Cam: Kerala Man Jumps To Death From Kochi Metro Viaduct; Probe Ordered

On Cam: Kerala Man Jumps To Death From Kochi Metro Viaduct; Probe Ordered

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) initiated an inquiry after Nisar, a Malappuram native, fatally jumped from the Vadakkekota metro viaduct despite attempts to dissuade him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 04:01 PM (IST)

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has ordered a high-level inquiry into an incident on Thursday in which a man died after jumping from the metro viaduct near Vadakkekota station in Ernakulam district. The deceased, identified as Nisar, a native of Chullippara in Malappuram district, entered the Vadakkekota station on Thursday afternoon.

Kerala Man Jumped From 20-Feet Metro Viaduct 

After purchasing a ticket, he reportedly remained on the platform without boarding any train. Around 2:04 p.m., when a security guard approached him to inquire about his presence, Nisar suddenly jumped onto the tracks and began running toward SN Junction.

Security staff quickly activated the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), cutting power to the third rail to avoid any chance of electrocution. Nisar then climbed onto the emergency pathway between the tracks, where fire force personnel and bystanders tried to persuade him to return to safety, reported India Today. Despite repeated appeals, he jumped from the viaduct to the road below — a fall estimated at 18 to 20 feet.

 

He sustained severe injuries in the fall and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ernakulam. However, doctors declared him dead a short while later.

The incident caused a 40-minute disruption in metro services between Kadavanthra and Thripunithura stations. Services resumed after clearance was given by authorities.

KMRL, terming the incident “extremely unfortunate,” has directed the Director (Systems) to lead a detailed investigation. The probe will examine the sequence of events, identify any gaps in safety protocols, and recommend preventive measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future, as per a report on Times of India.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and CCTV footage from the station and adjoining areas is being reviewed to determine how Nisar managed to access the viaduct area. Officials are also evaluating whether additional security measures, such as platform screen doors or more robust monitoring, may be required.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kochi Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
Cities
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget