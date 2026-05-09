Man Arrested For Stealing Police SUV From Cyber Police Station In Kerala's Kannur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man arrested for stealing police SUV from station.

Accused trespassed, took vehicle, and refueled it.

Eatery staff alerted police, leading to arrest.

Case registered for theft of government property.

Kannur (Kerala), May 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a police vehicle parked inside a station compound here, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as Hamsath (49), a native of Thozhiyoor near Guruvayoor in Thrissur district.

According to police, the accused allegedly trespassed into the compound of the Kannur city cyber police station at around 12.30 am on Saturday.

Police said that after surveying the premises, he entered an SUV belonging to the station that was parked there and drove away in it.

The accused later reached a petrol pump where police vehicles usually refuel.

After allegedly refuelling the vehicle without paying, he went to a nearby night eatery, police said. However, people at the eatery grew suspicious and alerted the Kannur town police.

A police team soon reached the spot, questioned Hamsath, and realised that the vehicle had been stolen from the police station, officials said.

The accused was taken to the Kannur town police station, where a case was registered against him for theft of government property.

The stolen vehicle was later handed over to officials of the Kannur cyber police station.

Police said the accused’s background was being examined to determine whether he had been involved in previous theft cases.

The accused would be produced before a court later in the day as part of the remand procedures, police added. PTI TBA SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)