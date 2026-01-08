Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Beggar's Death Leads To Discovery Of Rs 4.5 Lakh In Banned Foreign Currency

Kerala Beggar’s Death Leads To Discovery Of Rs 4.5 Lakh In Banned Foreign Currency

A beggar who died after a road accident in Kerala’s Alappuzha stunned locals when police found over Rs 4.5 lakh in cash near his body.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

A startling discovery in Alappuzha, Kerala, has left residents and authorities grappling with unanswered questions after a beggar who died following a road accident was found to be carrying more than Rs 4.5 lakh in cash. The money was recovered from a container found close to his body, revealing a side of the man’s life that few in the area had ever suspected.

The deceased has been identified from hospital records as Anil Kishore, a familiar figure in Charummoot and nearby localities, where he was often seen begging for food and basic necessities. His sudden death—and the wealth found alongside him—has sparked widespread astonishment.

Accident, Hospital Visit, and Sudden Death

According to local accounts, Kishore met with a road accident on Monday night, sustaining injuries. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he reportedly left the hospital soon after admission, without providing detailed personal information or contacting anyone.

By Tuesday morning, Kishore was found dead outside a shop in the area. When police and local residents examined the surroundings, they noticed a container lying near his body. What initially appeared unremarkable soon turned into a discovery that shocked the entire community.

Container Reveals Cash, Foreign Currency, Old Notes

Upon inspection, authorities found that the container was filled with currency notes, carefully stored inside plastic tins. The cash included Indian currency, foreign notes, and even the now-withdrawn Rs 2,000 denomination, which has been out of circulation, reported News 18.

Police confirmed that the total amount recovered exceeded Rs 4.5 lakh. The presence of foreign currency and banned notes deepened the mystery surrounding Kishore’s life and how he managed to accumulate such a substantial sum.

Local residents said Kishore lived a visibly modest life, often begging daily for meals. Panchayat member Philip Umman, who was present when the container was opened, noted that the discovery left the entire neighbourhood stunned, as no one had imagined that a man living on alms could possess such wealth.

Authorities have sent Kishore’s body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police officials said that the recovered money will be deposited with the court, irrespective of whether family members or relatives come forward to claim it.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Kerala
