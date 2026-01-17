Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKerala: 17 Injured As Tourist Bus Carrying Thrissur College Students Crashes Into House, Overturns

Kerala: 17 Injured As Tourist Bus Carrying Thrissur College Students Crashes Into House, Overturns

A total of 17 people have been injured after a tourist bus carrying 42 college students and staff crashed into a house and overturned near Navaikulam, Kerala.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 17 people, including students, were injured after a tourist bus overturned near Navaikulam in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying around 42 passengers, including students, teachers and crew members from a college in Kodakara in Thrissur district. They were travelling to Vizhinjam port on an industrial visit.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3.30 am while the bus was moving along the National Highway service road at Ethukkad near Navaikulam. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, crash into a nearby house and overturn.

While the house suffered minor damage, the family living there escaped unhurt, officials said.

Local residents were among the first to reach the scene and assisted in rescuing passengers trapped inside the overturned bus. The injured were later shifted to a hospital in Parippally for treatment.

Police said one of the injured sustained serious injuries and was subsequently referred to a hospital in Kollam for advanced care.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident. Officials said CCTV footage from the bus would be examined as part of the probe.

Related Video

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget