Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At least 17 people, including students, were injured after a tourist bus overturned near Navaikulam in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying around 42 passengers, including students, teachers and crew members from a college in Kodakara in Thrissur district. They were travelling to Vizhinjam port on an industrial visit.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3.30 am while the bus was moving along the National Highway service road at Ethukkad near Navaikulam. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, crash into a nearby house and overturn.

While the house suffered minor damage, the family living there escaped unhurt, officials said.

Local residents were among the first to reach the scene and assisted in rescuing passengers trapped inside the overturned bus. The injured were later shifted to a hospital in Parippally for treatment.

Police said one of the injured sustained serious injuries and was subsequently referred to a hospital in Kollam for advanced care.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident. Officials said CCTV footage from the bus would be examined as part of the probe.