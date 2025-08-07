Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Headmaster Accused Of Showing Obscene Videos To Female Students Beaten By Angry Parents

UP Headmaster Accused Of Showing Obscene Videos To Female Students Beaten By Angry Parents

Students also alleged physical assault when they resisted. Following a formal police complaint, the headmaster was booked, and an investigation is underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:18 PM (IST)

A government school headmaster in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was thrashed by parents after the female students alleged that he showed obscene videos to the students on a government-issued tablet and inappropriately touched them. 

The incident occurred at an upper primary school in the Sarasawa block. According to the students, the headmaster -- identified as Nandlal Singh -- had been showing explicit videos in the classroom. The students also alleged that Singh touched them inappropriately. 

They also claimed that when they resisted, he physically assaulted them. 

The students informed their families about the alleged actions of the headmaster, after which the irate parents reached the school and confronted the headmaster. 

A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, where the headmaster was seen getting physically assaulted by the angry parents. 

The families later filed a formal complaint at the Manjhanpur police station. The police have lodged a case and booked the headmaster under relevant sections and have launched an investigation. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Shivank Singh confirmed that the police immediately took action after receiving the complaint and said they will take further legal steps in the case. 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Kaushambi Headmaster
