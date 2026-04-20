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HomeCitiesVisiting Kashi? Store Your Belongings Safely With New Digital Lockers

Visiting Kashi? Store Your Belongings Safely With New Digital Lockers

Devotees planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga ghats will soon have access to digital luggage storage lockers to safely store their belongings in Varanasi.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Digital luggage lockers to be installed near Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
  • 225 lockers in four sizes will store various personal items.
  • Lockers offer digital payment for hassle-free visitor convenience.

Visitors to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganga will soon have access to digital luggage lockers to safely store their belongings.

The initiative by the Yogi government aims to enhance convenience for visitors in Varanasi.

225 Lockers Across Key Locations

A total of 225 digital lockers will be installed in four sizes, allowing storage of items ranging from mobile phones to suitcases.

The lockers are proposed at Dashashwamedh Plaza, Godowlia, Town Hall and Beniabagh parking areas, including near Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Digital Payments, Multiple Storage Options

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said, “To enhance convenience for visitors, digital luggage lockers are proposed near Dashashwamedh Ghat at Dashashwamedh Plaza, Godowlia, Town Hall, and Beniabagh parking.”

He added that the lockers will be available in four categories, small, medium, large and extra-large, accommodating mobile phones, small bags, larger luggage, and even up to two suitcases in the biggest units.

Digital payment facilities will also be available for using the lockers.

Hassle-Free Temple Visits And Ganga Dips

With this facility, visitors will be able to store valuables securely and move freely along the ghats, take a dip in the river, and visit temples without concern for their belongings.

The service will be available around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and nearby ghats.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new facility is being introduced for visitors to Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Ganga ghats?

Digital luggage lockers will be installed to allow visitors to safely store their belongings while visiting the temple or taking a holy dip in the Ganga.

How many digital lockers will be available and where will they be located?

A total of 225 digital lockers will be installed at Dashashwamedh Plaza, Godowlia, Town Hall, and Beniabagh parking areas, including near Dashashwamedh Ghat.

What sizes will the digital lockers be, and what can they store?

The lockers will come in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large, capable of storing items from mobile phones to up to two suitcases.

How can visitors pay for the use of these digital lockers?

Digital payment facilities will be available for using the luggage lockers, making the process convenient for visitors.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganga Kashi Vishwanath Temple Ganga Ghats VARANASI
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