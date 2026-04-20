Visiting Kashi? Store Your Belongings Safely With New Digital Lockers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digital luggage lockers to be installed near Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

225 lockers in four sizes will store various personal items.

Lockers offer digital payment for hassle-free visitor convenience.

Visitors to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganga will soon have access to digital luggage lockers to safely store their belongings.

The initiative by the Yogi government aims to enhance convenience for visitors in Varanasi.

225 Lockers Across Key Locations

A total of 225 digital lockers will be installed in four sizes, allowing storage of items ranging from mobile phones to suitcases.

The lockers are proposed at Dashashwamedh Plaza, Godowlia, Town Hall and Beniabagh parking areas, including near Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Digital Payments, Multiple Storage Options

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said, “To enhance convenience for visitors, digital luggage lockers are proposed near Dashashwamedh Ghat at Dashashwamedh Plaza, Godowlia, Town Hall, and Beniabagh parking.”

He added that the lockers will be available in four categories, small, medium, large and extra-large, accommodating mobile phones, small bags, larger luggage, and even up to two suitcases in the biggest units.

Digital payment facilities will also be available for using the lockers.

Hassle-Free Temple Visits And Ganga Dips

With this facility, visitors will be able to store valuables securely and move freely along the ghats, take a dip in the river, and visit temples without concern for their belongings.

The service will be available around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and nearby ghats.