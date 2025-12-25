Karni Sena Threatens Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Over Maharana Pratap Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has received a threat from the Karni Sena, following his recent remarks on Rajput warrior king Maharana Pratap. The threat was issued through a social media post by Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat, which has since triggered political and security concerns.

In the post, Shekhawat warned Kataria to “stay within limits” and accused him of insulting Maharana Pratap. The message went on to incite violence, calling on Karni Sena members to attack the governor “whenever and wherever” they find him.

Threat Issued After Controversial Remark

The threat follows a statement made by Kataria three days earlier during a foundation stone-laying ceremony in Gogunda, near Udaipur. His remarks on Maharana Pratap sparked protests and anger among sections of the Rajput community.

Kataria, while addressing the gathering in the Dhuli Ghati area of Gogunda on December 22, made comments comparing political eras and development works associated with regions linked to Maharana Pratap. His statement was seen by some groups as diminishing the historical legacy of the Rajput ruler.

Following the social media post by Karni Sena’s leader, several users expressed support for the message, while others criticised the language used.

Police Begin Verification, No Complaint Yet

Gulab Chand Kataria has not filed a formal complaint in the matter so far. When contacted by the media, he declined to comment.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goel said the matter had recently come to light and that police were examining the post. “The issue has just surfaced. The police are looking into it,” he said.

What Kataria Said In Gogunda

During his speech, Kataria said that Maharana Pratap’s legacy began receiving wider recognition during the Janata Party’s rule. He spoke about development works carried out in areas such as Haldighati, Pokharagarh and Chavand, including road construction and memorial projects.

He also stated that his government’s approach was focused on public welfare, stressing transparency and proper utilisation of funds.

The incident has intensified political debate in Rajasthan and Punjab, with security agencies closely monitoring the situation following the threat.