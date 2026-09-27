Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 16-year-old student died after a wall collapsed Saturday.

Balcony wall collapsed during ceremony, injuring four others.

Police booked organisers, owner for safety negligence, overcrowding.

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old student who was critically injured when a wall collapsed at a venue in Mangaluru on Saturday succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday, following which city police registered a case against the event organisers and the building owner.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Shamaz (16), a Mangaluru resident who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Highland Hospital following the incident.

Four other youth, Mohammed Shanan Ahmed (18), Haneef (23), Dawood Farsin Ahmed (18) and Mohammed Shakeel Hussain (18), continue to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the incident. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The incident occurred at Rama Laxmi Narayana Convention Hall during an oath-taking ceremony for student office-bearers organised by Young Democrats.

The structure collapsed after attendees leaned against a corridor balcony wall, causing several students to fall from the upper floor.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, Mangaluru South Police registered an FIR on Sunday under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety), and 290 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the investigation was focused on the event organisers, including Dinaker Shetty, and the venue owners over alleged safety violations, structural deficiencies and overcrowding-related negligence.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)