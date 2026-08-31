Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy sparked controversy by stating Islam is a
‘Islam Superior To Other Religions’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark Sparks BJP Protest
Karnataka BJP chief R Ashoka demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seek an apology from Rayareddy or remove him from the cabinet.
- Minister Rayareddy controversially called Islam
- BJP criticized remarks, demanding apology or minister's removal.
- Opposition leader questioned CM's silence, alleging anti-Hindu mindset.
- Rayareddy earlier described Islam as humanitarian, great, and science-based.
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy has sparked a political controversy after describing Islam as a “superior religion to others” during a speech in Koppal district. His remarks have drawn strong criticism from the opposition BJP, which has demanded action from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
The BJP has called on Shivakumar to either seek an apology from Rayareddy to the Hindu community or remove him from the cabinet. The controversy erupted after the minister made the remarks while speaking at Kuknoor town in Koppal.
Rayareddy described Islam as a great and highly humanitarian religion, saying it is based on science and teaches people how to live. He then made the statement that prompted the BJP's criticism.
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Islam Is ‘Superior’ To Other Religions
“Those who know nothing about Islam make incorrect assumptions and form wrong opinions about it. I would like to say that Islam is superior to all other religions because it begins with humanity,” Rayareddy said.
He also spoke about his approach to studying religions and said he had not extensively studied Abrahamic religions. Rayareddy added that although he does not frequently visit temples or mathas (monasteries), he studies religions and different histories, which is why he looks at Abrahamic religions.
BJP Targets CM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka BJP chief R Ashoka criticised the minister and sought an explanation from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accusing Rayareddy of making comments that demeaned Hinduism.
Ashoka also referred to Shivakumar’s frequent visits to temples while questioning why the chief minister had remained silent over the remarks made by a minister in his cabinet.
“DK Shivakumar, is there no end to this anti-Hindu mindset of your Congress government? You put on a show of visiting temples at dawn, performing devotion in front of the cameras, but why do you stay silent only when a minister in your own cabinet makes derogatory statements about Sanatan Hindu Dharma and temples?” Ashoka wrote on X.
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BJP Demands Apology Or Rayareddy’s Resignation
Ashoka demanded that Rayareddy withdraw his remarks and apologise to Hindus in Karnataka. He said that if the minister refused, Shivakumar should remove him from the cabinet.
“Our demand is clear: First, Basavaraj Rayareddy must withdraw his statements and seek forgiveness from all Hindus in the state. If he is not prepared to do so, Shivakumar must demonstrate his commitment to remove him from the cabinet,” Ashoka said.
He further criticised the chief minister’s temple visits, alleging that they were being used for political purposes. His remarks came two days after Minister B Nagendra resigned for the second time in two years following a BJP campaign over corruption allegations against him.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the recent political controversy in Karnataka?
How did Minister Rayareddy describe Islam?
Rayareddy described Islam as a great and highly humanitarian religion, based on science, teaching people how to live, and superior to other religions because it begins with humanity.
Who criticized Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy's remarks?
The opposition BJP strongly criticized Rayareddy's comments, with Karnataka BJP chief R Ashoka accusing the minister of demeaning Hinduism.
What did the BJP demand following the minister's statement?
The BJP demanded Chief Minister DK Shivakumar either seek an apology from Rayareddy to the Hindu community or remove him from the cabinet if he refused to apologize and withdraw his remarks.