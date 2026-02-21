Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Path Of Stones And Thorns’: Siddaramaiah Alleges Conspiracy, Vows To Fight ‘Politics Of Hatred’

‘Path Of Stones And Thorns’: Siddaramaiah Alleges Conspiracy, Vows To Fight ‘Politics Of Hatred’

He claims powerful figures have repeatedly tried to end his career through "cunning conspiracies" fueled by jealousy. He vows to fight this "politics of hatred" for "truth, justice," and will not back down.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strongly worded statement on social media, alleging that a sustained political conspiracy is being waged against him and the people who support his ideology of social justice.

In the post, the 77-year-old leader reflected on his decades-long political journey, describing it as one marked by struggle rather than comfort. He claimed that powerful figures had repeatedly tried to sideline him and bring his career to an end through “cunning conspiracies”.

‘Never a Bed of Roses’

“My four decades of political life have never been a bed of roses; it has always been a path of stones and thorns,” Siddaramaiah wrote. “Many big leaders have carried out numerous cunning conspiracies to politically finish me. With the blessings of the people, I have overcome all of them.”

The Chief Minister suggested that recent developments should be viewed not as isolated incidents but as part of a broader strategy driven by jealousy and hostility. He asserted that the alleged conspiracy extends beyond him personally and is, in his view, directed at those who believe in and support his political principles.

“I know very well that this is not a conspiracy against me — it is a conspiracy against you, the people who believe in me, who love me, who continuously shower me with blessings and support,” he wrote. He vowed to continue resisting what he described as “politics of hatred and jealousy”, framing his stand as a fight for “truth, justice and righteousness”.

“As long as I have breath in me, I will fight against this political conspiracy,” he added, declaring that he would never “run away from the battlefield”.

When asked about the Chief Minister’s remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said he was unaware of the social media post. 

Related Video

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations has Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made on social media?

Siddaramaiah alleges a sustained political conspiracy against him and his supporters, driven by jealousy and hostility.

How does Siddaramaiah describe his political career?

He describes his four-decade political journey as a path of stones and thorns, not a bed of roses, marked by attempts to politically finish him.

Who does Siddaramaiah believe the conspiracy is against?

He believes the conspiracy is not just against him, but against the people who believe in, love, and support him and his political principles.

What is Siddaramaiah's response to these allegations?

He vows to continue fighting against this conspiracy and the politics of hatred and jealousy as long as he has breath, framing it as a fight for truth and justice.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka News SIddaramaiah
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Path Of Stones And Thorns’: Siddaramaiah Alleges Conspiracy, Vows To Fight ‘Politics Of Hatred’
‘Path Of Stones And Thorns’: Siddaramaiah Alleges Conspiracy, Vows To Fight ‘Politics Of Hatred’
Cities
Delhi On Edge: LeT Threat, ‘Revenge’ Plot And Temple Target | Explained
Delhi On Edge: LeT Threat, ‘Revenge’ Plot And Temple Target | Explained
Cities
Jaipur Ramadan Controversy: BJP MLA Questions Need For Loudspeakers, Congress Reacts
Jaipur Ramadan Controversy: BJP MLA Questions Need For Loudspeakers, Congress Reacts
Cities
‘Like Nepal Protest’: Police Claim Congress 'Shirtless Protest' Was Bid To Tarnish India's Image
‘Like Nepal Protest’: Police Claim Congress 'Shirtless Protest' Was Bid To Tarnish India's Image
Advertisement

Videos

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
AI Summit: AI Summit 2026 Protest Sparks Nationwide BJP–Congress Confrontation
Breaking News: BJP Protesters Taken Into Custody Amid AI Summit Row in Delhi
Breaking News: BJP Protests Against Congress Across India Over AI Summit Disruption, Arrests in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget