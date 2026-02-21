‘Path Of Stones And Thorns’: Siddaramaiah Alleges Conspiracy, Vows To Fight ‘Politics Of Hatred’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strongly worded statement on social media, alleging that a sustained political conspiracy is being waged against him and the people who support his ideology of social justice.

In the post, the 77-year-old leader reflected on his decades-long political journey, describing it as one marked by struggle rather than comfort. He claimed that powerful figures had repeatedly tried to sideline him and bring his career to an end through “cunning conspiracies”.

‘Never a Bed of Roses’

“My four decades of political life have never been a bed of roses; it has always been a path of stones and thorns,” Siddaramaiah wrote. “Many big leaders have carried out numerous cunning conspiracies to politically finish me. With the blessings of the people, I have overcome all of them.”

The Chief Minister suggested that recent developments should be viewed not as isolated incidents but as part of a broader strategy driven by jealousy and hostility. He asserted that the alleged conspiracy extends beyond him personally and is, in his view, directed at those who believe in and support his political principles.

“I know very well that this is not a conspiracy against me — it is a conspiracy against you, the people who believe in me, who love me, who continuously shower me with blessings and support,” he wrote. He vowed to continue resisting what he described as “politics of hatred and jealousy”, framing his stand as a fight for “truth, justice and righteousness”.

“As long as I have breath in me, I will fight against this political conspiracy,” he added, declaring that he would never “run away from the battlefield”.

When asked about the Chief Minister’s remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said he was unaware of the social media post.