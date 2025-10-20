Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 20 (PTI) Ten women allegedly fell ill due to suspected hypoglycaemia and dehydration during a public programme attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, officials said.

The event 'Ashoka Jana Mana' was hosted by local MLA Ashok Kumar Rai in Puttur city, they said. The incident occurred after an alleged delay in distribution of food and gifts to thousands of people gathered at the venue, police said.

Health officials said the women were suspected to have suffered from hypoglycaemia and dehydration due to the crowd and humid weather conditions. Three of them were administered IV fluids, while seven others were treated as outpatients and later discharged.

The event, organised to highlight public welfare initiatives, witnessed a massive turnout, leading to congestion and confusion when the distribution process was delayed.

Doctors said the combination of high humidity and inadequate hydration likely caused fainting spells among some attendees.

Organisers later expressed regret over the incident and assured that such lapses would be avoided in future programmes. Health officials confirmed that all those affected are now in stable condition.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)