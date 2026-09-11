Kanpur Trader Stabbed 26 Times As Daughter-In-Law Plots Killing While Partying With Friends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Businessman Vineet Minocha stabbed 26 times at his home.

Daughter-in-law Shalu allegedly plotted murder over household restrictions.

Shalu paid former employee, facilitated entry for the attack.

Police investigating Shalu's party alibi, phone records, CCTV.

A 63-year-old businessman was stabbed 26 times at his home in Kanpur while his daughter-in-law was partying at a lounge with friends, police allege. The victim, Vineet Minocha, was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom after the attack.

Police claim Vineet’s daughter-in-law, 36-year-old Shalu Minocha, had plotted the murder and remained in contact with the alleged killers while she was at the party. Investigators allege she continued guiding them over the phone as the attack unfolded.

Shalu was at Cosmozin Lounge in Kanpur that night, where she was dancing with her friends as the DJ played Hindi songs, including ‘Tum to dhokhebaaz ho’. Police are now examining CCTV footage from the party, phone records and conversations between the suspects to establish the sequence of events.

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Phone Calls, CCTV And A Suspected Alibi

Vishal, a former employee of the Minocha family, and his associate Raj Kishore were the first to be arrested in connection with the murder. Police say their arrests after an encounter helped investigators uncover Shalu’s alleged role in the killing, reported NDTV.

According to police, Vishal told investigators that Shalu had offered him Rs 6 lakh to kill her father-in-law. Police allege that Shalu initially pretended to be unaware of the murder but later admitted her involvement.

Investigators are now checking whether the party was deliberately used to distance Shalu from the crime scene. Her phone calls and conversations with the alleged killers are also being examined as police reconstruct the events surrounding the murder.

Rs6 Lakh Deal And A Duplicate Key

Police claim Shalu told them that she had grown resentful over restrictions imposed by her father-in-law. She allegedly complained that Vineet objected to her returning home late and closely monitored activities inside the house through CCTV cameras.

She also allegedly claimed that, despite coming from a wealthy family, she had little control over household spending and had to ask Vineet for money even for minor expenses. Police say an argument after she returned home late on July 28 became a turning point.

Investigators allege that Shalu then offered Vishal Rs 6 lakh for the killing. Police say Rs 2 lakh was paid on Sunday, while the remaining amount was promised 15 days later. She also allegedly gave him a duplicate key to the house.

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Murder Plan Unfolds After Family Leaves

On Friday, Shalu called Vishal to the house on some pretext and finalised the alleged murder plan, as per the police. The following day, she and her husband left for the party with their child.

Vishal and Kishore then arrived at the house. Police allege that Shalu helped them gain entry by telling the guard that they had come to deliver medicines.

According to investigators, the original plan was to suffocate Vineet and make his death appear to be a heart attack. The alleged killers instead attacked him with a knife before fleeing the apartment.

Shalu and her husband returned home at around 3 am and found Vineet lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom, police said. Investigators are continuing to examine the CCTV footage, call records and communications between the suspects as they piece together the alleged murder conspiracy.