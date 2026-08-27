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English NewsCitiesPilot Killed, Another Injured As Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur

Pilot Killed, Another Injured As Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur

The pilot of the aircraft died on the spot, while the co-pilot suffered serious injuries.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)

A private training aircraft crashed near the Ganga barrage in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday, with the pilot killed on the spot, according to officials. 

The co-pilot sustained injuries as the aircraft crashed into a field in the city. Rescue teams arrived at the crash site. The cause of the crash is not known yet. More details awaited. 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Plane Crash Breaking News ABP Live Kanpur News
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