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Pilot Killed, Another Injured As Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur
The pilot of the aircraft died on the spot, while the co-pilot suffered serious injuries.
A private training aircraft crashed near the Ganga barrage in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday, with the pilot killed on the spot, according to officials.
VIDEO | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Trainer aircraft crashes near Ganga banks. Rescue teams at the crash site. More details are awaited.#KanpurNews #KanpurAirplaneCrash— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/eEbjXkZrsh
The co-pilot sustained injuries as the aircraft crashed into a field in the city. Rescue teams arrived at the crash site. The cause of the crash is not known yet. More details awaited.
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