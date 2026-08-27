Pilot Killed, Another Injured As Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur

A private training aircraft crashed near the Ganga barrage in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday, with the pilot killed on the spot, according to officials.

VIDEO | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Trainer aircraft crashes near Ganga banks. Rescue teams at the crash site. More details are awaited.#KanpurNews #KanpurAirplaneCrash



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/eEbjXkZrsh August 27, 2026

The co-pilot sustained injuries as the aircraft crashed into a field in the city. Rescue teams arrived at the crash site. The cause of the crash is not known yet. More details awaited.