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HomeCitiesThree Booked Over Fake And Harmful Post Targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter; Probe Underway

Three Booked Over Fake And Harmful Post Targeting Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter; Probe Underway

Police have registered an FIR against three people for allegedly sharing a fake and offensive social media post related to Akhilesh Yadav's daughter. An investigation is currently underway.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Complaint filed against defamatory social media posts targeting Aditi Yadav.
  • Posts contained false claims, objectionable remarks, and morphed photos.
  • Three individuals booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

Kanpur: Three people have been booked for allegedly circulating objectionable and misleading social media posts targeting Aditi Yadav, the daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, by the Kanpur cyber crime police, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday following a complaint filed by Parveen Yadav, the national secretary of the Samajwadi Party's Adhivakta Sabha, who alleged that defamatory and fabricated content was shared online with the intention of tarnishing Aditi Yadav's image and maligning the family's reputation.

The accused named in the FIR are Bharat Kumar Patel, Nageshwar Singh Baghel and Vinod Kumar Yadav, police said.

According to the complaint, a post uploaded on June 9 from a social media account allegedly operated under Patel's name contained "false, forged and misleading" claims along with objectionable remarks against Aditi Yadav.

The post allegedly linked her to theft and criminal activities and also carried an edited and morphed photograph intended to damage her public image, an official said, pleading anonymity.

The complainant alleged that the content was deliberately fabricated and circulated to defame a respectable family and provoke public outrage.

He further claimed that the two other accused posted abusive comments in response to the original post.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada told PTI that the FIR had been registered under Sections 79 and 336 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Information Technology Act against the three accused.

The sections invoked pertain to insulting the dignity of a woman, forgery with intent to harm reputation and violation of privacy through electronic transmission of objectionable material, he added.

Tada further said the matter was being investigated by the cyber crime police.

Cyber crime In-Charge Inspector Satish Yadav said forensic examination of the social media posts and digital tracing of the accounts were underway to determine the origin of the uploads, the devices used and the identities of those involved. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main incident reported by the Kanpur cyber crime police?

Three individuals have been booked by Kanpur cyber crime police for circulating objectionable social media posts. These posts targeted Aditi Yadav, daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Who filed the complaint and what was the reason?

Parveen Yadav, a Samajwadi Party official, filed the complaint. He alleged that fabricated content was shared online to tarnish Aditi Yadav's image and malign her family's reputation.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
AKHILESH YADAV Cyber Crime FIR Filed Akhilesh Yadav Daughter SOCIAL MEDIA ABUSE
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