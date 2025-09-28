Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Even If PM Or CM Comes For Political Rally...': Kanimozhi Jibes At Vijay, Meets Injured Of Karur Stampede

Following a deadly stampede at actor Vijay's political rally in Karur, DMK MP Kanimozhi visited victims and emphasised the need for political parties to adhere to rally guidelines.

By : ANI | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited the Government Medical College and met the victims of the Karur stampede on Sunday.

Following her visit to the hospital, the DMK MP emphasised that all political parties must adhere to specific conditions when holding political rallies. She also announced that members of her party have extended their support to the victims.

"The Chief Minister has ensured that the district missionary and the party missionary are here to support... Even if the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister comes for a political rally, the party has to follow certain conditions. There's no one above it..." Kanimozhi told reporters.

She further mentioned that a commission has been appointed by the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on the Karur stampede. "A one-woman commission has been appointed by the CM in this matter... Let her report come out..." added Kanimozhi.

Earlier, the ruling party MP Kanimozhi expressed her most profound condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the Karur stampede.

In a post shared on X, DMK MP said, "The news that many people fainted and were admitted to the hospital due to the crowd congestion in Karur, and that several have lost their lives, is deeply shocking and distressing. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has instructed that necessary assistance be provided on a war footing. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also visited the Government Medical College and Hospital late on Saturday night and met with those injured in Saturday's stampede at Karur. Additionally, the state's Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims. He also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to victims who are undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the stampede at actor Vijay's political rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening has risen to 40.

Addressing a press conference alongside ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham, the Collector said, "A total of 40 people have died in the stampede so far. The Chief Minister arrived immediately at night and ordered proper treatment for the injured. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those receiving treatment. A help desk has been opened at the hospital... The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to prevent further deaths." (ANI).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Kanimozhi Vijay Karur DMK Tamil NAdu TVK Karur Stampede
Opinion
