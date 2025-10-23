Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMaa Kali Idol Desecration: Bengal Police Say 'Drunk Man' Behind Kakdwip Incident Arrested, Rule Out Political Link

Police in West Bengal arrested Narayan Halder for desecrating a Kali idol in Kakdwip while intoxicated. Authorities stated the incident was isolated, not politically motivated, and Halder confessed.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Oct 23 (IANS) The police on Thursday said the desecration of a Kali idol in South 24 Parganas district's Kakdwip area in West Bengal was an isolated and localised incident and not linked to any political motive, adding that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at a temple in Suryanagar gram panchayat in Kakdwip.

The person has been identified as Narayan Halder who allegedly damaged the idol while in an inebriated state. According to the police, the person confessed to the crime.

"Based on intelligence inputs, a person identified as Narayan Halder (28), son of Bhupati Halder, was apprehended and arrested. During questioning, he confessed to his involvement and expressed remorse for his actions. It was determined that he was in an inebriated state during the incident that led to the desecration of the idol," the West Bengal Police said in a social media post.

The police further said that the investigation is ongoing and the matter is being forwarded to the court.

"Further efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others involved. Prima facie, the incident appears to be a localised disturbance, with certain miscreants attempting to spread misinformation," the police said.

The police further appealed to the people not to believe or circulate rumours regarding the incident.

"We reiterate that the sanctity of Maa Kali is of paramount importance to us. We urge all citizens not to believe or circulate rumours and assure that the police will take every necessary step to uphold peace and protect religious sentiments," it said.

According to the police, two cases have been registered — one for road blockade and another for vandalism.

"No arrests have yet been made in the road blockade case, but the investigation continues. We are also examining the presence of CCTV footage from the area," said the police.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Police Kakdwip WEst Bengal Kali Idol Desecration
