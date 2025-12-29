Just Two Months After Marriage, Newlywed Bengaluru Couple Die By Suicide 1,000 Km Apart

A devastating chain of events spanning two states has left two families shattered, highlighting the profound human cost of unresolved fights.

A 36-year-old man from Bengaluru travelled more than 1,000 kilometres to Nagpur in Maharashtra, only to end his trip fatally. On Saturday, Suraj Shivanna was found dead in a hotel room, where he died by suicide. His mother, Jayanti, who had accompanied him on the journey, also attempted suicide and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The incident came just two days after Suraj’s wife, Ganavi, died by suicide in Bengaluru, setting off a rapid and heartbreaking sequence of events.

A Marriage That Ended Too Soon

Suraj and Ganavi were married on October 29 in Bengaluru. Soon after the wedding, the couple travelled to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. However, the trip was reportedly cut short following a dispute, prompting their return to Bengaluru last week.

According to Ganavi’s family, the 26-year-old faced “rejection and humiliation” at her in-laws’ home. They claimed they brought her back to their residence amid rising tensions within the marriage.

Ganavi’s Death and the Aftermath

On Tuesday, Ganavi attempted suicide and was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors later declared her brain dead, and she was kept on ventilator support. She passed away on Thursday.

Following her death, Ganavi’s parents filed a complaint accusing Suraj and his family members of dowry harassment. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Suraj for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. As emotions ran high, Ganavi’s family also staged a protest outside her in-laws’ home, demanding swift arrests.

Backlash, Flight, and a Second Tragedy

Amid mounting backlash in Bengaluru, Suraj and his mother left the city and travelled to Nagpur. They checked into a hotel on Wardha Road, where the situation took a fatal turn.

Suraj was found hanging from a ceiling fan two days after his wife’s death. His brother, Sanjay Shivanna, alerted the Nagpur Police about the incident and his mother’s suicide attempt. Suraj’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, his mother remains hospitalised and is fighting for her life.