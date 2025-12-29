Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJust Two Months After Marriage, Newlywed Bengaluru Couple Die By Suicide 1,000 Km Apart

Just Two Months After Marriage, Newlywed Bengaluru Couple Die By Suicide 1,000 Km Apart

A newly married Bengaluru couple died by suicide 1,000 km apart just two months after their wedding, following marital conflict and legal allegations.

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:59 AM (IST)

A devastating chain of events spanning two states has left two families shattered, highlighting the profound human cost of unresolved fights.

A 36-year-old man from Bengaluru travelled more than 1,000 kilometres to Nagpur in Maharashtra, only to end his trip fatally. On Saturday, Suraj Shivanna was found dead in a hotel room, where he died by suicide. His mother, Jayanti, who had accompanied him on the journey, also attempted suicide and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The incident came just two days after Suraj’s wife, Ganavi, died by suicide in Bengaluru, setting off a rapid and heartbreaking sequence of events.

A Marriage That Ended Too Soon

Suraj and Ganavi were married on October 29 in Bengaluru. Soon after the wedding, the couple travelled to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. However, the trip was reportedly cut short following a dispute, prompting their return to Bengaluru last week.

According to Ganavi’s family, the 26-year-old faced “rejection and humiliation” at her in-laws’ home. They claimed they brought her back to their residence amid rising tensions within the marriage.

Ganavi’s Death and the Aftermath

On Tuesday, Ganavi attempted suicide and was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors later declared her brain dead, and she was kept on ventilator support. She passed away on Thursday.

Following her death, Ganavi’s parents filed a complaint accusing Suraj and his family members of dowry harassment. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Suraj for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. As emotions ran high, Ganavi’s family also staged a protest outside her in-laws’ home, demanding swift arrests.

Backlash, Flight, and a Second Tragedy

Amid mounting backlash in Bengaluru, Suraj and his mother left the city and travelled to Nagpur. They checked into a hotel on Wardha Road, where the situation took a fatal turn.

Suraj was found hanging from a ceiling fan two days after his wife’s death. His brother, Sanjay Shivanna, alerted the Nagpur Police about the incident and his mother’s suicide attempt. Suraj’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, his mother remains hospitalised and is fighting for her life.

Related Video

Andhra Pradesh: Ernakulam Express Catches Fire, Panic Among Passengers

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Couple Suicide Newlywed Couple Death Suicide 1000 Km Apart Dowry Harassment Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Cities
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Advertisement

Videos

Andhra Pradesh: Ernakulam Express Catches Fire, Panic Among Passengers
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts in Shops at Korba, Chhattisgarh
Breaking News: Horrific Truck Accident in Rampur, One Dead
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out in Tata Ernakulam Express in Andhra Pradesh, Two Coaches Gutted
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget