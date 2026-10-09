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English NewsCitiesJNU Dismisses Professor, Congress MP Akoijam After 11 Female Students Filed Complaints Against Him

JNU Dismisses Professor, Congress MP Akoijam After 11 Female Students Filed Complaints Against Him

JNU has dismissed Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam after an internal inquiry into sexual harassment allegations. At least 11 female students reportedly filed complaints against him.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JNU dismissed Professor Akoijam after sexual harassment inquiry.
  • Internal Committee recommended dismissal following serious student complaints.
  • Eleven female students alleged harassment, obscene remarks in May.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday dismissed Professor and Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from its services with immediate effect following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against him, according to an official order.

There was no immediate reaction from Akoijam, who represents Inner Manipur in the Lok Sabha.

JNU Internal Committee Recommends Major Punishment

The dismissal order stated that JNU’s Internal Committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations and recommended major punishment based on its findings.

“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed,” the order signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit stated.

Akoijam was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences.

At Least 11 Female Students Filed Complaints

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam in May this year.

The complaints alleged that he invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

The matter reportedly raised concerns on the campus, with other senior students also coming forward with similar allegations.

Dismissal Order Cites Service Rules

The university’s order cited the relevant service rules, including Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, while imposing the punishment of dismissal.

The action follows the Internal Committee’s inquiry and recommendation on the allegations against the professor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did JNU take against Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from its services with immediate effect due to sexual harassment allegations. The decision followed an inquiry by JNU's Internal Committee.

Why was Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam dismissed from JNU?

He was dismissed following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations made by at least 11 female students. The complaints included inviting students to his residence for harassment and making inappropriate remarks in class.

Which body investigated the allegations against Professor Akoijam?

JNU's Internal Committee conducted the inquiry into the allegations against Professor Akoijam. Based on its findings, the committee recommended his dismissal from university services.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
JNU Sexual Harassment Case Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
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